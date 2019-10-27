Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu has called on Zambians to be vigilant in curbing the country’s low tax compliancy levels to promote fiscal fitness.
Dr. Ng’andu said at the Livingstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized post-budget discussion last evening that tax compliance should be every citizen’s concern and responsibility.
He said a lot of people who ought to pay tax are not doing so and many others are paying less than they should.
Dr. Ng’andu noted that even as the government is working to close-up gaps in revenue collection, the situation calls for every citizen’s vigilance because tax evasion has a ripple effect on the economy.
And Dr. Ng’andu said his ministry is also working to resolve the wastage and abuse of financial resources in the public sector.
He observed that management of the public service wage bill, for instance, is being looked at with the intention of riding it off ghost workers and enhance the procurement function to include out-comes as opposed to the process alone.
Dr. Ng’andu said the various measures being undertaken by Government are meant to improve revenue collection in the country and stimulate the economy.
Meanwhile, the Minister also observed the need to diversify to other sources of energy to mitigate the current electricity deficit the country is facing due to climate change.
He also noted the need for the country to promote and open up more tourist destinations.
Dr. Ng’andu said the low water levels experienced this year at the country’s number one tourism product, the Victoria Falls should be a reminder to explore and promote new sites.
And speaking at the same event, Livingstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Namakau Sianga said the chamber is confident that the Ministry of Finance will continue to adopt robust economic policies anchored on stakeholder active and inclusive participation.
Ms. Sianga reaffirmed her chamber’s commitment to working with the government to foster development.
She also pledged the private sector’s commitment to compliance in support of measures to be effected to kindle the economy.
Dr Ngandu the problem is you are not a Politician but a technocrat and you seem to forget that we have elections in two years time. Zambian tax compliant entrepreneurs are already heavily overburdened not only with tax but with Napsa, Council levies, Workman’s compensation and various Industry specific certification payments. Let’s not forget rental and borehole tax. If the issue is to get to those who are not paying tax best you just create a baseline tax (similar to VAT but only payable to unregistered retailers who don’t have TPINs) on Wholesale items. Whereby those unregistered (SIDO) shop owners who buy their stock from established registered tax paying Wholesale outlets will pay an extra amount on the purchase of Wholesale items to cover the uncollected tax instead of chasing…
Ctn… Instead of chasing after shop owners who are below the Radar and wasting govt resources buying field operation vehicles, paying for fuel and overtime for Tax collectors. Let apply logic and practicality to some of these problems and not dream of people waking up to go and pay tax because that won’t happen and for you to then think of punishments and penalties is also retrogressive because you will be discouraging entrepreneurship plus decampaigning yourself for 2021!
There is no money left in this economy to tax – liquidity continues to be tight!
Has the minister factored in the effect of Load shedding on businesses? The recent upward adjustments in fuel has further complicated an already complex problem! What GRZ needs is to work on their expenditure side of things and bring in structural reforms like abolishing some positions like DCs and doing away with some ministries! Otherwise the Zambian taxpayer is trying under very trying circumstances!
@muzarewa well said, myself and some colleagues did an estimation of the extra cost to govt due to salaries, allowances and vehicle (SUV) purchases, vehicle maintenance for the estimated 5000 SPENT ONLY ON SENIOR GOVT OFFICERS that includes Ministers, PSs, Directors of various govt depts, Institutions and companies (NAPSA, ZRA, PACRA, ZICTA, RATSA, ECZ, National Health Council, National Roads, ZDA, FRA, IDC etc etc etc), MPs both ruling and opposition party, foreign service staff, Security and Defence Commanding officers and the list goes on and on.. we are spending no less than USD 200 million a year on these costs, why shouldn’t this be the focus as well as more strict measures on the Mines and big firms such as Zambeef, the Millers etc that make millions each month and that…
Ctn… each month and that are doing business in Zambia as opposed to the simple entrepreneur that is trying his hardest to make ends meet in very difficult circumstances.
Great. Why not start with your fellow Cabinet members, top civil servants, various presidential appointees, “briefcase” political party presidents, self proclaimed man and woomen of God, irrelevant but politically connected NGO’s …..?