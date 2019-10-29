President Edgar Lungu has said that he is gratified by the South African government’s assurance of Zambian’s safety in that country after a spate of xenophobic attacks that occurred recently.

And South Africa has commended President Edgar Lungu for the Massive Development that his government has continued rolling out in Zambia.

This follows South African President Cyril Ramaposa’s Special Envoy to Zambia Jeff Radebe who explained to President Lungu that what transpired does not represent what that country stands for.

“On the recent events that took place in South Africa Mr President, where some foreign nationals were killed, including South Africans, with the looting of shops of foreign nationals, The present conveys the message that what happened does not represent the values of the President and the people of South Africa, nor the values of our constitutional democracy.” Mr. Radebe stated.

He explained that over 700 hundred people have since been arrested in connection with the xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals.

“On the issue of the recent violence in South Africa. Am happy to announce that the President has indicated that more than 700 people have already been arrested, and yes Instructor to Security Council of Ministers led by the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Police will make sure that no stones must be left unturned in finding out all those who were involved in that. ” He added.

Mr. Radebe was speaking when he and President Ramaposa’s Advisor for international relations Dr. Khulu Mbatha paid a courtesy call on President Edgar Lungu at Statehouse, Monday morning.

Meanwhile President Lungu said he was gratified to be assured that the situation in South Africa is under control and that criminal law is going to prevail on all those who will be found wanting is king of a short answer and I think Zambians were expecting.

President Lungu however urged his South African counterpart to ensure that there is no reoccurrence of xenophobic attacks in that country.

“This is water under the bridge and I think we have to support the government, by bringing out the story as it is which you have done, so if there were speculations that the attacks were government sponsored, then those speculations should be put to rest.

Meanwhile Mr. Radebe has commended President Lungu for rolling out massive Development in the country.

“Dr. Mbata and Myself at some point lived here in Lusaka in Chilenje, Kabwata, Lilanda.But I must say I was last year in September and 1990. I tried to look for where I used to stay and I couldn’t find it we Just want to express our appreciation of the very massive developments that have taken place.” Mr. Radebe added.

