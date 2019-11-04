Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says it is unfair to blame President Edgar Lungu for the effects of climate change that the country is experiencing.

Mr Lusambo said President Lungu and his administration are working tirelessly to mitigate the effects of climate change.

He said heaping the blame on President Lungu for the low water levels at power generation stations is unfair.

Mr Lusambo was speaking on Sunday when he addressed Parishioners at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Masala in Ndola.

He has since urged the Church to work closely with government and other cooperating partners to work tougher to raise awareness on the effects of climate change.

Mr Lusambo stated that in response to the effects of climate change, government has started emergency power imports and installation of power generation sets in key public facilities such as clinics and hospitals.

“Climate change is purely a natural occurrence because it is not President Edgar Lungu who is walking around with water in his pocket so that we don’t have water in the dams.

It is therefore unfair to blame the effects of climate change on President Lungu and his administration,” Mr Lusambo said.

Meanwhile, Mr Lusambo has handed over four generators valued at K1 million to three clinics in his constituency donated by President Edgar Lungu.

Mr Lusambo has also pledged to provide 210 litres of diesel for the gensets on a monthly basis.

The recipient health facilities are Kabushi, Lubuto and Masala clinics.

Mr. Lusambo said the third generator would be donated to another institution in need.

“I strongly believe that this gesture will help cushion the impact of load shedding on the delivery of health services,” Mr. Lusambo said.

