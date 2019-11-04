Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says it is unfair to blame President Edgar Lungu for the effects of climate change that the country is experiencing.
Mr Lusambo said President Lungu and his administration are working tirelessly to mitigate the effects of climate change.
He said heaping the blame on President Lungu for the low water levels at power generation stations is unfair.
Mr Lusambo was speaking on Sunday when he addressed Parishioners at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Masala in Ndola.
He has since urged the Church to work closely with government and other cooperating partners to work tougher to raise awareness on the effects of climate change.
Mr Lusambo stated that in response to the effects of climate change, government has started emergency power imports and installation of power generation sets in key public facilities such as clinics and hospitals.
“Climate change is purely a natural occurrence because it is not President Edgar Lungu who is walking around with water in his pocket so that we don’t have water in the dams.
It is therefore unfair to blame the effects of climate change on President Lungu and his administration,” Mr Lusambo said.
Meanwhile, Mr Lusambo has handed over four generators valued at K1 million to three clinics in his constituency donated by President Edgar Lungu.
Mr Lusambo has also pledged to provide 210 litres of diesel for the gensets on a monthly basis.
The recipient health facilities are Kabushi, Lubuto and Masala clinics.
Mr. Lusambo said the third generator would be donated to another institution in need.
“I strongly believe that this gesture will help cushion the impact of load shedding on the delivery of health services,” Mr. Lusambo said.
You see Bowman, that’s low capacity thinking. Who is blaming president lungu, People are not happy with remedial planning that all other countries have done. The problem is we never prioritized early. Gen sets are just a short term solution that still burns fuels and producing more co2.
When will our government open their heads think, talk and plan productively? If everyone of you was not a boot licker president lungu would have probably made a good president but you have destroyed him, Here me again bootlickers with no decent advice.
Anyway good for the clinics you have donated. We all know you do what some one does you call a boy.
thanks
Kikikiki, he will be giving them more fuel(diesel) to produce more green house gases, contributing to further climate destruction. No managerial skills just politics.
This is the problem of leaving you managerial skills in upnd in preference for poly tricks in pf, now you don’t even know how to deal with climate change, who told you it’s only about mitigation? You need to adapt too. If on the day you got that Euro bond and Chinese loans had decided to invest in 4 more projects like the maamba coal power plant, today you wouldn’t have donated those gensets, because we would have adapted to climate change, but since pf only has politicians and no managers, these are the consequences.
Kikikiki…lol
Anyway, Zambians are to blame for giving this country this low calibre of leaders!
Kikikiki, mitigation measures by donating more fuel(diesel) to produce more green house gases, kikikiki, yaba Ba politician aba.
Hon. Minister, no one is blaming the President for the consequences of climate change.
Please do not spread FAKE NEWS and/or shifting the subject matter (as usual).
The President is blamed (and justly) for lethargic incompetence, lack of direction and failure of purpose. After all, H.E. has FAILED (miserably) to acknowledge existence of necessary priorities and instead embarked in never ending borrowing under flimsy pretext of “unprecedented development”.
For your info, Hon. Minister, climate change did not happen yesterday, last month or Last year. It has been with us for ages.
Please enlighten us what H. E. and members of his Cabinet have done (during his tenure) to combat climate change?
NOTHING, absolutely NOTHING.
And yet, you do have barbaric courage to blab and…