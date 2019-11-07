Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Mumba has said that the MMD is back and it means business.

Dr. Mumba who was today’s guest on the Hot Seat program on Hot FM said that Judge Newa’s MMD Leadership Judgement was a landmark.

“On behalf of the MMD Leadership, we would love to thank High Court Judge Sharon Newa for her landmark judgment on the MMD Leadership Impasse. This Impasse which has lasted for the past 3 years was a fight between the MMD Constitution and those who thought the money could buy power. The ruling which lasted for over 5 hours and had over 600 pages clearly stipulated that parties should be governed by there Constitution. We took the case through our National Secretary not because we wanted to defend our leadership but because we wanted to protect our constitution and the future generations that never again will people with money ever buy power using illegal means. Judge Newa’s judgment was a landmark ruling”, Dr. Mumba said.

Dr. Mumba further said that he had always reached out his hand to Mutati.

“I knew Felix when I was Republican Vice President and he was Deputy Minister of Energy. After I won the MMD Presidency in 2012, I had reached out to all the losing candidates including my brother Felix for dinner. He never showed up. We later managed to meet and have dinner at Acacia Park, where I asked him to support and work with me. Shortly afterward, I received a letter from him where he resigned as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament”, Dr. Mumba said.

“This is not his first expulsion but second expulsion from the MMD. The first was in 2014, where he rebelled against the party leadership and supported the opposition UPND during the Presidential by-election. He afterward approached me and said that Mr. President, what I did was wrong and MMD is a party that I belong to, please forgive. I recommended to the National Executive Committee (NEC), and that’s how he was reinstated back into the party. Again in 2016, the National Executive Committee (NEC) decided to expel him and he even contested the expulsion which he lost in the high court. If Mr. Mutati wants to come back to the MMD, he knows what he should do”, Dr. Mumba said.

Dr. Mumba said that like the Labour party, the MMD will bounce back to Power.

“I have heard some people allege that MMD will never bounce back to power. But let me tell you, when I became MMD President in 2012, no one wanted to do anything with the MMD. RB had resigned as Party President, We had 11 of our MPs serving in the PF government as Ministers and a number of members had left our party. To add to those problems, the Registrar of Societies threatened to deregister our party for a bill of $85,000”, Dr. Mumba said.

“Not only did We raise the $85,000, we managed to beat the PF in a number of by-elections that included Mkaika and Muchinga constituencies. By 2014, our party was so attractive that the same people who left our party earlier started to cause confusion. The labour party of the UK after losing power, was in the opposition for a long period of time, up until Tony Blair took over and called it the New Labour Party and won the elections. So like the New Labour Party, the New Hope MMD will bounce back into power”, Dr. Mumba said.

