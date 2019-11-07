ZESCO owes South Africa’s state owned power company -Eskom R89million in outstanding payments.

This was revealed in the South African parliament when Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan responded to a question posed by the Democratic Alliance(DA).

Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa Holdings) owes Eskom R322m, Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM) owes R221m and Zambian state-owned power company Zesco owes R89m.

“Half a billion rands is an astonishing amount of money and could, in the long term, go a long way in stabilising the financial woes at Eskom,” said DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone.

“As such, the DA has written to minister Gordhan to request that he makes public the payment plans that Eskom has with these foreign governments which owe the utility millions in unpaid debt,” she said.

“Clearly Eskom is incapable of collecting debts both at home and abroad. This begs the question: does Eskom actually have plans in place to collect debts owed to it?

A few days ago Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya said the Zambian Government had paid US$ 40 million for electricity importation from South Africa. Unconfirmed reports however, suggest only US$10 million was paid.

Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa announced on 23rd October, 2019 that the power imports would be in after 14 days.

Source Timeslive,Lusakatimes

[Read 4 times, 4 reads today]