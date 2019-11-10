Parliamentary Chief Whip, Brian Mundubile says borrowing by the PF government has been purely for developmental purposes.

Mr. Mundubile observes that it is unfair to maintain a clean debt sheet when people are suffering and need basic services.

He says from the debt government has contracted so far, schools, Hospital and roads have been constructed among other projects.

Mr. Mundubile who is also Mporokoso law maker says government borrowed to open the country for investment in various sectors.

He was speaking during the PF interactive forum in Lusaka today.

Mr. Mundubile said it is hypocrisy to overlook the aspect of development that has come with the debt that the country has contracted.

And PF Media Director Sunday Chanda expressed disappointment one opposition political party is propagating Gay rights.

Mr. Chanda said he is aware that the Opposition party is doing so to please its masters adding that it is sad for a leader to be ready to sale the country for political gains.

And PF Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza said the removal of meal allowances from Copperbelt University and University of Zambia was in good faith as government wants to extend loans to other public universities and colleges.

[Read 70 times, 70 reads today]