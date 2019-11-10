By Dr Jonas Chanda

In my debate in Parliament on the 2020 Budget allocation to the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, I have responded to Leader of the Opposition in the House and UPND Member of Parliament for Monze Hon. Jack Mwiimbu’s assertions that since the United Nations (U.N.) supports GAY RIGHTS, why should Zambia contradict the UN or is Zambia going to pull out of the UN?

Firstly, the PREAMBLE of the Constitution of Zambia states that “WE, THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA: ACKNOWLEDGE the supremacy of God Almighty; DECLARE the Republic a Christian Nation…” Since Christianity does not support gay rights or gay marriage, the Patriotic Front (PF) party and Zambia as a nation do NOT GAY RIGHTS or GAY MARRIAGE either. Moreover, Zambia is a Sovereign State and not a colony of the U.N. or any other international body, and the Constitution of Zambia is the Supreme Law of the land above any other international agreements to which we have a right to accede or not, or even pull out.

Article 8 of the Constitution also highlights the National Values and Principles, among which are MORALITY and ETHICS, PATRIOTISM and NATIONAL UNITY, and DEMOCRACY and CONSTITUTIONALISM

It shows the LACK of LEADERSHIP when the leader of the Opposition in Parliament says that UPND will NOT associate with the PF on any key national events like Independence Day, National Day of Prayer, Heroes and Unity Day, Labour Day, Africa Freedom Day, and others. These commemorative events, some of which are international, are above petty partisan politics and are bigger than both the PF and UPND. In national matters, PATRIOTISM should always trump PARTISANSHIP.

My advice to the UPND leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema is to show PATRIOTISM and stop deliberately misleading the nation by his claims that private investors from the US have pledged to invest over US$25.8 billion in Zambia in the first 5 years of his administration if he becomes President without any firm commitments. This is the same way Zambians were duped by the same western “investors” and “institutions” over the scandalous Privatisation programs of the 1990s in which Mr Hichilema participated and which saw Zambian mines, companies and assets being stripped and sold for a song at the expense of the country.

UPND is also being hypocritical on CONSTITUTIONALISM. On the one hand, they Oppose and Boycott the Constitution-refinement process to which they were invited at the National Dialogue Forum (NDF) and have totally refused to make submissions to the Parliamentary Select Committee on the Constitution Amendment Bill No.10. On the other hand, they state in their Manifesto (page 11) under the title “NEW CONSTITUTION FOR NEW ZAMBIA” that they support the following amendments to the Constitution:

50% plus 1 majoritarian President, VP running mate, Cabinet from outside Parliament, Recall of non-performing MPs, Genuine Separation of Powers, EXPANDED BILL OF RIGHTS BILL, Constitutional Court, Referendum to enhance Constitutionalism, Avoidance of bye-elections, Proportional representation, Approval of acquisition of external debt (borrowing) by Parliament, and Repeal of “obnoxious” pieces of legislation.

Why is UPND NOT courageous enough to come and state these positions publicly and participate in the Constitution refinement process so that together we can have a Constitution that stands the test of time? And Zambians should remember that it is the UPND who misled many Zambians and vigorously campaigned against the same EXPANDED BILL OF RIGHTS in the Referendum of 2016 and made sure it failed. Today they are claiming to support it. Shame!

I also call on UPND to advise one of their key supporters, a traditional leader from Livingstone, to stop threatening NATIONAL UNITY and PEACE through his careless talk aimed at “EXPORTING TRIBALISM” and “DISUNITY” to PF with his wild claims that different tribal and regional factions are jostling for power in PF. This traditional chief, instead of promoting National Unity, is doing the opposite and is hell-bent on exporting the same dangerous and toxic TRIBALISM and REGIONALISM that has haunted UPND into the PF. It is however gratifying that Chief Luchembe, on behalf of the Bemba Royal Establishment, has dismissed his claims with the contempt they deserve.

The Author is a Ruling Patriotic Front Member of Parliament, Bwana Mkubwa Constituency in Ndola

