By Dr Jonas Chanda
In my debate in Parliament on the 2020 Budget allocation to the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, I have responded to Leader of the Opposition in the House and UPND Member of Parliament for Monze Hon. Jack Mwiimbu’s assertions that since the United Nations (U.N.) supports GAY RIGHTS, why should Zambia contradict the UN or is Zambia going to pull out of the UN?
Firstly, the PREAMBLE of the Constitution of Zambia states that “WE, THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA: ACKNOWLEDGE the supremacy of God Almighty; DECLARE the Republic a Christian Nation…” Since Christianity does not support gay rights or gay marriage, the Patriotic Front (PF) party and Zambia as a nation do NOT GAY RIGHTS or GAY MARRIAGE either. Moreover, Zambia is a Sovereign State and not a colony of the U.N. or any other international body, and the Constitution of Zambia is the Supreme Law of the land above any other international agreements to which we have a right to accede or not, or even pull out.
Article 8 of the Constitution also highlights the National Values and Principles, among which are MORALITY and ETHICS, PATRIOTISM and NATIONAL UNITY, and DEMOCRACY and CONSTITUTIONALISM
It shows the LACK of LEADERSHIP when the leader of the Opposition in Parliament says that UPND will NOT associate with the PF on any key national events like Independence Day, National Day of Prayer, Heroes and Unity Day, Labour Day, Africa Freedom Day, and others. These commemorative events, some of which are international, are above petty partisan politics and are bigger than both the PF and UPND. In national matters, PATRIOTISM should always trump PARTISANSHIP.
My advice to the UPND leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema is to show PATRIOTISM and stop deliberately misleading the nation by his claims that private investors from the US have pledged to invest over US$25.8 billion in Zambia in the first 5 years of his administration if he becomes President without any firm commitments. This is the same way Zambians were duped by the same western “investors” and “institutions” over the scandalous Privatisation programs of the 1990s in which Mr Hichilema participated and which saw Zambian mines, companies and assets being stripped and sold for a song at the expense of the country.
UPND is also being hypocritical on CONSTITUTIONALISM. On the one hand, they Oppose and Boycott the Constitution-refinement process to which they were invited at the National Dialogue Forum (NDF) and have totally refused to make submissions to the Parliamentary Select Committee on the Constitution Amendment Bill No.10. On the other hand, they state in their Manifesto (page 11) under the title “NEW CONSTITUTION FOR NEW ZAMBIA” that they support the following amendments to the Constitution:
50% plus 1 majoritarian President, VP running mate, Cabinet from outside Parliament, Recall of non-performing MPs, Genuine Separation of Powers, EXPANDED BILL OF RIGHTS BILL, Constitutional Court, Referendum to enhance Constitutionalism, Avoidance of bye-elections, Proportional representation, Approval of acquisition of external debt (borrowing) by Parliament, and Repeal of “obnoxious” pieces of legislation.
Why is UPND NOT courageous enough to come and state these positions publicly and participate in the Constitution refinement process so that together we can have a Constitution that stands the test of time? And Zambians should remember that it is the UPND who misled many Zambians and vigorously campaigned against the same EXPANDED BILL OF RIGHTS in the Referendum of 2016 and made sure it failed. Today they are claiming to support it. Shame!
I also call on UPND to advise one of their key supporters, a traditional leader from Livingstone, to stop threatening NATIONAL UNITY and PEACE through his careless talk aimed at “EXPORTING TRIBALISM” and “DISUNITY” to PF with his wild claims that different tribal and regional factions are jostling for power in PF. This traditional chief, instead of promoting National Unity, is doing the opposite and is hell-bent on exporting the same dangerous and toxic TRIBALISM and REGIONALISM that has haunted UPND into the PF. It is however gratifying that Chief Luchembe, on behalf of the Bemba Royal Establishment, has dismissed his claims with the contempt they deserve.
Issued by:
The Author is a Ruling Patriotic Front Member of Parliament, Bwana Mkubwa Constituency in Ndola
Walasa, bebe.
All points raised here are valid. That chief in the article is definitely chief’ee Mukuni.
Uyu nkusa h² alegoleka ichalo.
I can only urge Mwiimbu Jack to grow a brain. The deads are trynna justify their association with ALN and their tribadistic behavior. They are bend not straight. Crazy tribadists.
Uyu nkusa h² alesampwisha ichalo no mwenso walipwa.
Uyu nkusa h² aliswamo muma mines. ICIJ reports the nigga is tax evading, has offshore accounts. Panama and Bermuda and the Bahamas on the list.
Uyu nkusa h² mupupu uwakamamo amenshi.
The deads will cry again in 2021
Yet another Chanda spoiling the Sunday.
Doctor, I do not care a F*CK about your hypocritical rambling about Constitutionalism. As a member of Plunderers Federation, your comments sound plain crap. Your boss stated clearly in his press rambling that Constitutional provisions are just empty worlds. Otherwise, how can you justify refusal of your fellow PLUNDERERS to comply with CONSTITUTIONAL COURT?
As to Patriotism, WTF are you crapping about?
Do you know the difference between baing “Plunderer” and “Patriot”?
Does stealing, robbing, bribing, torturing, been incompetent, nepotism, forming private militia, destroying economy, getting rich quick by dubious means, disregarding rule of law, ignoring and perpetuating human right abuses, spreading pedophilia in the “slaughter…
“slaughter house”, being Christian and condoning extra-judicial murders and been corrupt to the last milligram of bone-marrow qualify your lot to be “patriotic”, then any decent human must be proud no to be “patriotic” according to your “patriotic requisites”.
Lastly, you F*CK!NG Hypocritical political h00ker, why you are always begging from LGBT community for help? If you have slightest decency (which you don’t), have balls and raise the issue in the GA of UN. Why are you scared? Refuse aid from the Countries or International organisations which recognize LGBT rights. Or even better, send your militia composed of “patriotic” rapists, thieves, murderers and pedophiles to protest in front of the offices and embassies of the “guy loving” Countries and International…
…International Organisations. Why are you scared?
Let me be frank, your crapping shows why yourself and your fellow plunderers merit the title of the biggest Christian HYPOCRITE.
I think UPND will allow homosexuality if they win 2021 elections. Their language is equivocal about this matter. God forbid, I wouldn’t vote for such people if they can’t show a clear stance.
While sexuality is innate and immutable, religion is artificial; i.e. NOT REAL. People can and do change their gods and their religions at the drop of a hat.
For anyone to use that hateful monstrosity to attack and assault anyone for the way they are born or whom they love is sick and immoral. There can be no justification for the moronic sickness of religion.
Dr. Jonas Chanda doesn’t have a leg to stand on but he insults humanity on an ongoing basis.
Does he have no shame? None at all, it seems.
LGBTQ+ people are at least moral and decent. His attacks only cause hate, intolerance, and murder to innocent citizens who only seek to live in peace.
Can someone explain to me what this fixation on sexual matters is all about? Are we on the verge of appointing religious police who will be raiding bedrooms to find out what people are doing with their organs? Someone please explain this? The Irish PRIME MINISTER is in a same-sex partnership; what does that mean? Ireland is in shambles? Nope! It is a thousand times better than Zambia. So let’s have a more intelligent discourse here mwe. For once in our fcuking lives!