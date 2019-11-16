Muvi Television has clarified that New National Restoration Party President Steve Nyirenda left the company last year.

The 60 year-old Prominent Lusaka Businessman has taken over the Presidency of the opposition NAREP with a pledge to transform Zambia once his party forms government in 2021.

Mr. Nyirenda’s ascendency to the apex of NAREP follows the resignation of Elias Chipimo Junior in September this year.

He went unopposed at the party’s extraordinary convention held in Lusaka after one of the competitors; Maybin Kabwe withdrew from the race.

Mr. Nyirenda, who is founder of the private owned Muvi Television, has since relinquished his position, as Chief Executive Officer to join active politics.

Muvi television Director Administration, Alfred Tembo announced the development in an interview saying Mr. Nyirenda resigned from the position last year before getting into active politics last year.

