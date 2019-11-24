THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has collected over K900 million in non-tax revenue in the last ten months.

The revenue collected so far represents an increase of 16 percent in the collection.

In a statement issued to Smart Eagles this morning, RTSA Acting Chief Executive Officer Gladwell Banda has disclosed that the agency collected total revenue of K985,962,398 from January to October 2019 against K853,097,619 collected during the same period of 2018.

He says the growth in non-tax revenue collection by the RTSA is attributed to the revenue reforms that the government has put in place.

“RTSA is committed to being the lead agency in the collection of non-tax revenues on behalf of Government in a bid to contribute to Zambia’s social and economic growth,” Mr. Banda stated.

Meanwhile, Mr. Banda has stated that the Agency is transforming towards delivering a safer, inclusive and economically enabling road transport system.

He has also revealed that the RTSA has put in place various strategies to enhance and strengthen its road transport, safety, and service delivery mandate to reach out to all road users.

Mr. Banda announced that the Road Transport and Safety Agency would be opening additional Service Centres in selected districts to enhance service delivery.

[Read 63 times, 63 reads today]