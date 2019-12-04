Parliament has unanimously resolved to defer the enactment of the controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 10 to February next year.
Acting Justice Minister Stephen Kampyongo told the House Wednesday afternoon that there is not sufficient time to debate the Bill in the current sitting.
Mr Kampyongo who is also Home Affairs Minister said the Executive is aware that in the current sitting, Parliament has limited time to pass the Budget Act which takes precedence.
He said Parliament also has a number of Heads to Consider when debating the Budget Bill and also has to pass the Money Act to support the implementation of the budget.
Mr Kampyongo said deferring the Bill to next year is not a sign that the Executive is scared of losing the vote but that it is confident that the Bill will pass.
Just throw it in the bin to avoid embarrassment. You have lost this one because there is no opportunity to rig.
We must not drop our guard. This is a PF strategy to buy time. They are hoping that we will forget about it so they can pass it while they distract us with some other silliness.
Lets continue putting pressure, calling MPs, sensitising. Until that bill is thrown into hell where it belongs.
JGIL= Judas Geoffrey Iscariot Lungwangwa
I thought the bill was already debated on . maybe there was a strong possibility that it wont pass
JUST CAST THAT BILL 10 IN AMOS CHANDA,S BRIEF CASE SO THAT HE CAN BE READING IN HIS SPARE TIME.IT IS A BIG LESSON TO THE PF ;THEY SHOULD LEARN TO LEAD PEOPLE’S MINDS AS MONEY CAN NOT BUY INTEGRITY. THANKS TO THOSE THAT WALKED OUT FOR THEIR REASONING IS TO SERVE ZAMBIANS AND NOT ALLOW UN REASONING MPS TEAR THE ZAMBIAN CONSTITUTION AT WILL.
AS A CITIZEN OF THIS GREAT NATION, I STRONGLY SUGGEST THAT THIS BILL SHOULD JUST BE DISSOLVED AND TRASHED.
I salute the gallant men and women in the opposition who walked out to make sure this thing is stopped. Though still going on we can see that it is a losing battle for PF.
Hehehehehe……the PF must have sensed that they could have lost on this one had it been subjected to a vote within this week. So they are buying time and between now and February some MPs would be heavily bribed to vote for the bill. Zambia sure!!
they were waiting for a y election in chilubi in order to increase the number of MPs.
There is no other reason
Thanks to great men and women who walked out for the sake of Zambia people may God bless you with your families