Parliament has unanimously resolved to defer the enactment of the controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 10 to February next year.

Acting Justice Minister Stephen Kampyongo told the House Wednesday afternoon that there is not sufficient time to debate the Bill in the current sitting.

Mr Kampyongo who is also Home Affairs Minister said the Executive is aware that in the current sitting, Parliament has limited time to pass the Budget Act which takes precedence.

He said Parliament also has a number of Heads to Consider when debating the Budget Bill and also has to pass the Money Act to support the implementation of the budget.

Mr Kampyongo said deferring the Bill to next year is not a sign that the Executive is scared of losing the vote but that it is confident that the Bill will pass.

