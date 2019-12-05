President Edgar Lungu says Zambian football clubs that represent the country in continental football should aim at winning their respective leagues as opposed to being mere participants in the leagues.

President Lungu said football clubs that play continental football should always remember that they represent the country and not their individual clubs.

The Head of State noted that as representatives of the national flag abroad, Zambian clubs should play for victories.

Speaking when he received a replica jersey from Zanaco Football club officials at State House this afternoon, the President noted that sports and football, in particular, is a unifying factor that brings all Zambians of various political affiliations together.

President Lungu is the national soccer team patron said Zambians support all clubs that represent the country at the continental level.

The President urged Zanaco to aim at beating RS Berkane Football Club of Morocco in the Group B CAF Confederation Cup match which will be played at the National Heroes Stadium this Sunday.

And Zanaco FC Board Chairperson Hanstings Mtine invited the Head of State to watch the team when they on the Moroccan on home on Sunday.

Mtine said the presence of the head of state at the stadium will motivate the boys to work hard and collect maximum points which he said is crucial for the team.

Mtine and his delegation presented the three sets of the team’s jerseys to President Lungu who expressed hope to be in attendance depending on his schedule on that day.

Zanaco is tied on the 3rd position with one point at par with DC Motema Pembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo whom they played to a 1 all draw last week in Kinshasa.

