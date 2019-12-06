Police in Lusaka have gunned down seven notorious criminals suspected to be foreign nationals in an exchange of fire in Lusaka’s Makeni Simson area.

And Police have recovered four firearms among them, three pistols and a revolver with rounds of ammunition.

Police Spokesperson, Mwata Katongo says the incident happened last evening after Police received a tip off from members of the public that suspected criminals were about to stage a robbery in the area.

Mrs Katongo says during a search in a motor vehicle which the criminals were using a Toyota Ipsum registration ALX 8160, silver in color, a further recovery of 36 rounds of ammunition of a revolver was made.

She told ZNBC News in Lusaka that two number plates bearing registrations AAJ 4317 and ABM 9712, two masks, four reverts, 22 assorted cell phones were also recovered and assorted foreign currency among them Chinese, Indian, Zimbabwean, Malawian and Singapor currencies.

Mrs Katongo said the men are suspected to have been behind a spate of aggravated robberies in Lusaka targeting foreign nationals.

The bodies are in UTH mortuary awaiting identification and postmortem.

And Mrs Katongo says Police are on high alert to curb any criminal activities during the festive season.

She says Police have intensified patrols on high ways and in communities across the country so as to avert crime and also called on the business community to enhance security at business premises especially car parks so as to protect properties of their clients.

