The Ruling Patriotic Front Party has urged Zambians to judge the truth from what they described as childish and malicious deceit being peddled by the Opposition UPND through sponsored media outlets in its quest to ascend to power.

Speaking during the PF Media interactive forum on Sunday, PF Media Director Mr. Sunday Chanda said that Zambians should expect such negative propaganda towards 2021 because Mr. Hichilema is trying so hard to ascend to power through deceit and funded Propaganda.

He has since described the recent report on Mukula as cheep and childish propaganda by the UPND because it doesn’t have any truth attached to it.

He said it is already in public domain that the UPND is being funded by its sponsors to fuel negative propaganda in Zambia.

Mr. Chanda also shared the view that Mr. Hichilema’s Marketing team on social media is doing it all wrong because they are marketing a wrong person with a wrong image when Zambians know his real personality.

