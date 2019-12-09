President Edgar Lungu has said that the talk of being mentioned in the illegal trade of Mukula is a case of falsehood being perpetrated by some Reporters.
The Head of State hoped that Reporters would rise above fake news and return to professional reporting.
The President said this through his Spokesperson Isaac Chipampe who briefed journalists shortly after President Lungu held a closed-door meeting with British High Commissioner to Zambia HE Nicolas Woolley.
Mr. Chipampe indicated that President Lungu made it clear that he has on several occasions restrained himself to act on fabrications because he hoped one day Reporters in Zambia will rise above fake news.
“The President also hoped diplomatics accredited to Zambia would be using diplomatic channels whenever they had issues of concern,” said Mr. Chipampe.
“And President Lungu has expressed concern that the country is being polluted daily with lies that have the potential to endanger peace in the country. President Lungu gave an example of the Constitutional Amendment Bill, also known as Bill 10, as one document that has been misrepresented.”
The Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations further told journalists that Mr. Woolley hoped Zambia can become a regional center for trade in the region.
Mr. Chipampe said the British High Commissioner to Zambia said the United Kingdom’s economic development program for Africa is based on support to small and medium enterprises and enhancement of regional trade.
“And Mr. Whoolley said President Lungu was leading the charge to find solutions to climate change in the region. The High Commissioner said the United Kingdom will partner with Zambia to find solutions to climate change. Mr. Whoolley said MET projections are still showing harsh indicators like lower than average rainfall and higher than average temperatures to which President Lungu said he welcomed the partnership to find solutions to climate change,” said Mr. Chipampe.
Zambians, do not let it stop at Cousin Skeeter’s “Chimutengo cha mukula china chagwa, awe boi tasila, mamama!” Funny but not funny!
After doing our own investigation we’ve come up to a conclusion that Mukula report has no credibility…fake news indeed and its very common these days…anyone with a smart phone,internet connection and Google thinks he/she is a Journalist …hence made up fake reports like the Mukula tree….Lungu is stealing but not that kind of mambo jambo stealing….his main target is donar funds ,contracts and tax payers money
Said the self proclaimed humble one.
The accused chief Nkula in Mukula trade is very open and telling it all, and almost same as the papers say.
This case is big, it is better PF government file a lawsuit against the EIA. Even UPND is in support of using tax money to clear out ministers and ZAFFICO.
Incompetent and corrupt President.
Are we trying to imitate Trump?
We have already connected the dots!
– SI issued to ban Mukula trade.
– PF cadres intercept Mukula Trucks under cover of night, get arrested.
– KZ and state House vehicle intervene
– Stardy Mwale issues statement saying its for ZAFFICO
– PF cadres released and Nolle given
– issue goes quiet
– China officially reveals how much Mukula was received from Zambia during Mukula bam period! PF refutes report as fake news.
– The citizenry is threatened and the issue goes quiet.
– A bombshell is dropped confirming all we have been seeing – Mukula leaving the country in spite of the ban. PF media goes into a frenzy. HH the usual suspect could not be spared but the link is soon seen to be far fetched. Now it’s fake news?
– Do our leaders think the citizenry…
– Do our leaders think the citizenry is childish or $tupid to understand what has been going on? Zambians, see you life? Your collective intelligence is under PF !nsult!
You can’t tell fake from non-fake news in Zambia because the leadership does not communicate, does not call press conferences where they can present correct information and be challenged face to face. The worst thing is that they are the worst culprits in presenting fake news, or half truths, or those items of news that they want us to hear. Just look at this “closed door meeting” with the British High Commissioner, most likely the press aide revealed half the story because after Foote, you can bet that they discussed endemic corruption in that meeting. And the poor Brit has been shut up in the name of diplomatic etiquette. But then also maybe they called the Brit to help them mend the crack with Daiel Foote.
…..Certainly there is no iota of truth in what has been reported to us.
And their defence is always “report and give evidence” to the ACC, a state captured institution. And the Brit buys the “assurance”?
Has EIA refuted the report? If not then what is fake news? Mudala this time news is just at a click of a button pa Internet kwasila.