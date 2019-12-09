President Edgar Lungu has said that the talk of being mentioned in the illegal trade of Mukula is a case of falsehood being perpetrated by some Reporters.

The Head of State hoped that Reporters would rise above fake news and return to professional reporting.

The President said this through his Spokesperson Isaac Chipampe who briefed journalists shortly after President Lungu held a closed-door meeting with British High Commissioner to Zambia HE Nicolas Woolley.

Mr. Chipampe indicated that President Lungu made it clear that he has on several occasions restrained himself to act on fabrications because he hoped one day Reporters in Zambia will rise above fake news.

“The President also hoped diplomatics accredited to Zambia would be using diplomatic channels whenever they had issues of concern,” said Mr. Chipampe.

“And President Lungu has expressed concern that the country is being polluted daily with lies that have the potential to endanger peace in the country. President Lungu gave an example of the Constitutional Amendment Bill, also known as Bill 10, as one document that has been misrepresented.”

The Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations further told journalists that Mr. Woolley hoped Zambia can become a regional center for trade in the region.

Mr. Chipampe said the British High Commissioner to Zambia said the United Kingdom’s economic development program for Africa is based on support to small and medium enterprises and enhancement of regional trade.

“And Mr. Whoolley said President Lungu was leading the charge to find solutions to climate change in the region. The High Commissioner said the United Kingdom will partner with Zambia to find solutions to climate change. Mr. Whoolley said MET projections are still showing harsh indicators like lower than average rainfall and higher than average temperatures to which President Lungu said he welcomed the partnership to find solutions to climate change,” said Mr. Chipampe.

