Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya, has today unveiled a new seven-member Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) board.

The new board comprises Beatrice Mwansa, Claire Limbwambwa, Margaret Kaniki Siwale, Sipho Phiri, Chanda Kasolo, Chalimba Phiri and Enita Hamatumbika.

Ms Siliya encouraged the new board members to read and understand the IBA rules in order for them to operate in a fair and honest manner.

She urged the new board members to carefully read the IBA rules and make them as their ‘second Bible’.

Ms Siliya has meanwhile observed that there is need to educate the public about the functions of IBA and the processes and procedures that should be followed when engaging with the authority.

She has meanwhile noted that Zambia, like many other countries, is facing a technological advancement challenge of media convergence where radio and television content can be broadcast live on mobile smart phones from any part of the world.

She has further challenged the new board to work around the laws and regulations so that there are no lacunas in the media operations.

The Minister reiterated that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services is committed to promoting businesses in the media industry while providing regulations that offer a conducive environment for everybody.

And IBA Director General, Josephine Mapoma, told the Minister that there will be a seminar on IBA rules and another on good governance for the new board members.

The members will meet at a later date to choose a chairperson of the board and a vice.

And the newly appointed board members have since pledged to work in accordance with the IBA rules in discharging their duties.

