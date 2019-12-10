President Edgar Lungu has arrived in Kasama District, the Provincial capital of Northern Province for a two days official visit.

The plane carrying the Head of State touched down Kasama airport at 09:35 local time.

He was received by Northern Province Minister Bwalya Chungu, Minister of Local Government Charles Banda, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma, and senior government and party officials.

And addressing Kasama residents who turned up to welcome him, President Edgar Lungu said the defeat suffered by the ruling party in the IIambo ward seat in Lupososhi District was disheartening.

President Lungu said the party is currently receiving reports, to establish what could have led to the loss.

President Lungu, however, urged party members to remain united despite the humiliating defeat, saying it was not the right time to point fingers at one another, but instead forge ahead and think of workable solutions that will unify the party.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister Bwalya Chungu thanked the President for sparing time, to visit the province once again.

While in the region, the President is expected to Commission the newly constructed Civic Centre in a Kasama.

The Head of State is also expected to go to Mporokoso District where he will Commission a house built for a retired Reverend who is also a senior citizen.

The President will also be conferred with the status of freeman of Kasama, and later hold public meetings in both Kasama and Mporokoso districts.

Earlier, President Edgar Lungu said that there is a growing demand for infrastructure across the country.

President Edgar Lungu explained that his tours countrywide have revealed that there is an urgent need to accelerate the infrastructure development in the country.

The Head of State said this today shortly before departure for Northern Province for a two day working visit.

President Lungu cited road infrastructure as one of the sectors that need quick attention as it plays a pivotal role in the economic development of the country.

“Northern Province just like any other province is my constitutency. Throughout out my tours across the country, it has come to my attention that there is need to accelerate infrastructure development such as road network people always demand for improved roads which is key to the economy,” he said.

President Lungu who is accompanied to Northern Province by Patriotic Front National Chairperson Samuel Mukupa, his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe and former UPND Vice President Geoffrey Mwamba.

The Head of State was seen off by several Cabinet Ministers who included Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya, Minister of Transport and Communications Mutotwe Kafwaya and Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo.

