ZAMBIA’S Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Emmanuel Mwamba has said the diaspora community contributes significantly to the growth of the economy.

Speaking when he met Zambian teachers deployed to Seychelles, Mr. Mwamba stated that recorded annual contributions to the economy by the diaspora community has risen to $93 million.

He said it was for this reason that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs established a Diaspora Policy which was adopted and recently launched by the Vice President of the Republic, Inonge Wina.

He said the framework provided positive interaction between Zambia and the Diaspora Community in coordinating skills transfer, sharing of knowledge, and best practices, and the formal recognition of their contributions to the economy.

Mr. Mwamba urged the teachers to uphold a sense of discipline and responsibility as they were representing the country in Seychelles.

He said Zambia had sent about 90 expatriate teachers to Seychelles and this formed a source of international pride to the country as it was exporting skilled labour.

Mr. Mwamba is in Seychelles for an Ambassdors’ Retreat for strategic annual planning for the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa(ECA).

This is according to press statement issued by Mrs. Inutu Mupango Mwanza, First Secretary (Press &Tourism), Addis Ababa, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

