Former Finance Minister in the MMD government Katele Kalumba has taken a swipe at people who are politicking over the country’s debt situation.
Dr. Kalumba says the country’s debt levels are sustainable.
He told ZNBC news in a telephone interview that Zambia’s economic production capacity is still strong and only slowed down due to climatic conditions which have led to low agriculture productivity and electricity generation.
The former finance minister says these effects are policy responsive.
Dr. Kalumba also notes that there is NO country in the world without debt adding that what is critical is sustainability.
He said there’s nothing wrong in borrowing for investment in capital projects and that most of Zambia’s recent debt has gone into infrastructure which is visible to everyone.
Dr. Kalumba further states that Government has not been reckless in the utilisation of borrowed funds.
This man is a real i.diot. We all know that but its stealing the very debt for personal gain that we are against. You borrow $12m and steal $10 million what does this mean? You leave $2m for the state and pocket $10m is that normal.
Disaster!!!
Prove it, Chikamba cha mango
Foolish politician.
Talk about the reasons for owing money. Ambulances , fire trucks, Presidential jet and you say it is okay ?
Just because everybody owes money we as a poor country can borrow any how.
Glad you are out to government.
Mambala.
Yes but not unreasonable debt like the one Zambia and Zimbabwe have. For zambia what is there to even show for the debt as every economic indicator shows we are in a crisis.
We all know that you still have that laptop. we ndoshi iwe.
@ imprezza ,heheheh you are nuts
Kalumba is saying sense and please don’t demonize him. Since I was born I haven’t seen proper development like the PF’s under very difficult economic conditions apart from the one that unip did which had a lot of disposable income. Let’s praise where it’s due rather than being unfair in all aspects.
We are living in an era where 1diots rule the blind.
Katele Kalumba you are a fool because your stomach is full you think everybody in the country is full are Zambians going to eat the roads you politicians you are a disappointment to the country I think the best idea is the military to just take over the affairs of the country you want to keep on borrowing so you can keep on stealing thieves.
I will walk and support ECL all the way to 2026, infrastructure development is for real and we have seen it.
Moses Sichula,when were you born? Step out of Zambia and see the real definition of development. Not the rubbish you are seeing. Dr. Katele received a free vehicle as a gift for ditching UPND and speak for PF in 2016. When you have a man to man talk with him, like many of us who reside in Chienge, above report is the opposite of his genuine position. Hold your government accountable…
I am not a cadre but an intellectual. I spend a lot of time reflecting on some of the non-political issues being raised by some people simply to seek unnecessary attention. I think common sense is not common. Am sure even our children get surprised when they hear an adult failing to reason over straight forward issues; pretends to be offering the so called CHECKS AND BALANCES. Am wondering why GRZ borrowing with massive investment in infrastructure is now a political issue. We are all to see how developed Zambia looks now. Compare the outlook of the compounds like Misisi now with how they were 10 years ago.
Dr.. Dr.. Dr the country is flooded with Dr’s where is the progress???
UYU NAYE!! WHY NOT JUST CONCENTRATE ON FARMING INSTEAD OF B00TLICKING?? Coz you know na ma load shedding, & late farmers inputs you cannot survive under His Violent Excellency [email protected]!zar’s Zambia.
Kitele Kilumba was heavily involved in plunder with his equally Corrupt Zairean President Frederick Kiluba the late.
He spent all his plunder proceeds in hiding on a laptop in the bush, buying expensive suits, na ma Hu1e, nomba ya nyokola as you are in deep crippling debt, you want to jump to J0na & enjoy more plunder @ expense of poor suffering masses iwe’ K0Lw3!!
With that kind of demented thinking, the doctor should be dropped from his name! Which rock has he been living under to fail to appreciate that the motivation for the so – called development is the kickbacks that the taxpayer must still pay for?? Doctor wa matuvi!
Same people who were stealing with Chiluba still supporting the same things. Clearly no repentance here
The truth brings confusion in the opposition camps as they are used to lies. Well said, Dr. Kalumba-you are now a target of insults and hate because you have spoken the truth. That’s the type of politics upnd has allowed to flourish in their camp, you will now be called a PF cadre!!