Cabinet at its 22nd special sitting held on 4th December 2019 gave approval, in principle, to the Ministerial Technical Committee for the cultivation, processing and exporting of cannabis for economic and medicinal purposes.

Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya said the Ministerial Technical Committee comprises of Ministers of Justice, Defence, Home Affairs, Finance, National Development Planning, Commerce, Trade and Industry, Agriculture and Health.

Ms Siliya said in this regard, Cabinet directed the Ministry of Health to provide overall leadership and coordinate the issuance of licenses for the cultivation, processing and export of cannabis for medicinal purposes under the Dangerous Drugs, CAP. 95.

She said in a statement that Cabinet also directed that the Ministry of Health ensures that applicable policy guidelines and procedures are followed as well as ensure that the implementation is within the existing policy guidelines and overall legal framework in consultation with any relevant Ministries and other relevant stakeholders.

Ms Siliya said the Ministry of Health was further directed to provide Cabinet with a periodic update on the implementation of this Cabinet decision.

Earlier today, Ministry of Health Spokesperson Abel Kabalo said that the government had not in any way legalised the use of marijuana, adding that reports circulating on social media suggesting otherwise are false and should be regarded as fake news.

Speaking to ZANIS in Lusaka today, Dr Kabalo said there is need to exercise patience, adding that government makes official pronouncements, using official channels and not what is being done on social media.

He advised that once a policy pronouncement has been passed, the ministry is alerted by cabinet office, adding that such communication has not been made.

“As a ministry we cannot comment on the legalisation of marijuana because cabinet hasn’t officially announced its position,” Dr. Kabalo said.

Dr Kabalo has advised members of the public to be cautious and worry of fake reports, as well as learn the right channels through which information can be verified, before going into panic.

This comes after social media reports suggesting that the government has approved a proposal issued by the Minister of Health to legalize the production of marijuana for exportation and medical use.

[Read 125 times, 125 reads today]