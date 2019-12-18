The Zambia Medical Association has commended government for the bold and innovative decision it has taken to allow cultivation, processing and exporting of cannabis for economic and medicinal purposes.

Dr Samson Chisele, the Association President said the association has in the past few years advocated for the decriminalization of cannabis to allow for locally generated clinical research to assess the long-term safety and medical relevance of marijuana.

Dr Chisele has implored government to actively engage in a continuous consultative process with regards growing, processing, distribution, dispensing and prescription of medical marijuana.

He said the Zambia Medical Association acknowledges that marijuana has a long history of medical use dating back to ancient China, Greece and Egypt.

Dr Chisele said the plant was identified to treat a number of chronic medical conditions.

“In modern medicine, medical marijuana is known to reduce nausea and vomiting during chemotherapy (cancer treatment), improve appetite in HIV/AIDS patients, reduce chronic pain and muscle spasms, treat migraines, glaucoma and severe forms of epilepsy”, he said.

However, Dr Chisele said in light of the euphoria exhibited by members of the general public regarding Cabinet’s decision to give approval, in principle, to the Ministerial Technical Committee for the cultivation, processing and exporting of cannabis for economic and medicinal pumoses, has clarified that ordinary marijuana differs from medical marijuana.

He explained that the former contains over 400 chemical compounds, some of which have serious psychoactive effects (the ‘high’ feeling), while the latter usually only contains 2 well-refined extracts of the plant, with scientifically proven benefits to treat s ecific medical conditions.

Dr Chisela said the Zambia Medical Association, through its membership, is open to play a professional consultative role to government, the general public and other stakeholders on matters relating to the marijuana plant and its medical use.

He said there is more room for research in the area of medicinal use of marijuana in order to domesticate some of the benefits as well as possible side effects that the use of marijuana may have.

