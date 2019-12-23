Simba Milling Limited has reduced the price of a 25 kilogram bag of breakfast mealie meal from K150 to K130, with immediate effect.

Simba milling Limited Sales and Marketing Manager Dennis Chiwaya announced the K20 price reduction in a press release, issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today.

Mr Chiwaya said the wholesale price reduction is effective today, Monday December 23, 2019.

He noted that the price reduction is in line with the tripartite agreement signed between the Food Reserve Agency (FRA), Simba Milling and other stakeholders.

Mr Chiwaya has since advised retailers to sell a 25 kilogram bag of breakfast mealie meal at K135 within Lusaka.

Recently, African Milling Limited announced a similar reduction in the price of breakfast mealie-meal from K150 to K130.

The price of the country’s staple food has in the recent past increased to unprecedented levels with the commodity fetching around K150 in Lusaka and the Copperbelt, and K170 in Livingstone, among other places countrywide.

Government has assured the general public that the authority is working round the clock to reduce the high price of mealie meal in the country.

