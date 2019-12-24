President Edgar Lungu has implored people in the country to celebrate Christmas responsibly and avoid engaging in practices that will endanger their lives.

And President Lungu has called on the clergy of every faith to be agents of unity rather than instigators of hatred in the church and political arena.

In his Christmas message to the Nation, President Lungu said citizens from different political beliefs run to the church for counsel because they believe leaders of the church are above partisan politics.

He expressed concern that senior members of the clergy are open to the whims of party politics hence the need to pray for church leaders to lead the way in uniting people in the country.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has also expressed concern that the country records increased road traffic accidents during Christmas period hence urged motorists to respect other motorists and pedestrians, and abide by the given traffic rules.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu said this in his Christmas message to the nation today.

Dr Lungu noted that it is during Christmas time that people indulge in activities which cause a breach of the peace in society, adding that the act is not only demeaning to their own lives, but also to society.

The Head of State cited excessive drinking, drinking while driving and scuffles as some of the bad vices that people should desist from.

He explained that as people celebrate Christmas there is need to remember its original meaning and subject themselves to the government of prince of peace who is Jesus Christ by honouring the day through worshiping and thanksgiving regardless of difficult situations.

President Lungu added that people need to show love to their families and avoid domestic violence especially after intoxication.

Quoting from Isaiah 9 verse 6, Dr Lungu noted that the message of Christmas is a message of love and salvation and self-introspection, to take self-examination to see whether people’s conduct during the year reflect Christian values which represent the love of God and his son Jesus Christ

[Read 25 times, 25 reads today]