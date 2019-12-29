By Dr. Joze Manda.

If there was any doubt in the mind of any Zambian, today that doubt has been cleared as HH has clearly exposed his unpatriotic behavior as well as his selfishness to gain political mileage on the suffering of many Zambians.

Each time Zambians are in pain HH sees it as an opportunity to mock us, his patriotism to this nation leaves much to be desired. Why does he celebrate Zambia’s problems? And what did we do to this man to deserve such kind of bitterness from an opposition leader?

Yes, we have challenges as a country, we all know that, some are local and but the major ones are global and beyond our reach. The US and China trade wars have not spared us either; climate change as well has also significantly contributed to our many challenges.

That said and done, it is the responsibility of every leader, in government and in opposition to do anything in their power to help cushion the challenges our citizens are facing, this must be seen in did and as well as in our spoken word.

It is very unfortunate that HH now thrives at the challenges we are facing as a way to get himself into statehouse. His twits and Facebook posts of today make his leadership of the biggest opposition political party a joke.

Social media today is awash with angry Zambians who have condemned HH for his jubilation at the increase of fuel and the planned increase of electricity in January. HH must examine himself to determine if he wants power to enrich himself or to help the Zambians, but as things stand, it is clear to all of us to see that his intensions are not noble and we must reject his kind of politics. What kind of leader would rejoice when people are suffering because it almost creates an opportunity for him to gain political power power?

HH even has the arrogance to reply in a sarcastic manner to some concerned citizens who questioned his remarks by saying “the good thing is that the same Hakainde Hichilema actually warns and offers solutions which are ignored”, what a lost opportunity for him to have shown leadership.

Today, in the eyes of all Zambians, HH has shown us that he relishes when Zambian go through problems because he knows that problems are a ripe atmosphere in changing governments, what a shameful kind of mentality to have for a leader.

In an unprecedented move, President Lungu has today cut his salary and that of his cabinet by between 15 and 20% and we would like the same HH to acknowledge such a bold move with the same enthusiasm he displays when condemning the government when it faces economical challenges.

Sadly, Today HH has shown us that the current political dispersion exposes the serious weakness in Zambia’s opposition political systems.

HH and his UPND lack credibility in pushing the country forward. UPND has a serious challenge of misguided political leadership to marshal the required effective opposition strength to create a climate for development.

The leadership of UPND suffers from ego, overly rated ambition for power and pride, such that it overcrowds their effective participation on important national matters that affect the citizenry and poor people.

They could be more effective by engaging the government and the ruling party in debating policy frameworks on how to develop the country. Particularly, pushing policies that address the needs of poor people such as improving access to clean water and sanitation, quality healthcare, education, rural and agricultural development, and debate macroeconomic policy frameworks required for growth and development, critically contributing to poverty eradication, employment creation and addressing inequalities.

Zambia is facing serious challenges of the low infrastructure, the low energy capacity of both electricity and oil, poverty, youth unemployment, and weak legal systems. These are issues HH should be lobbying PF government to improve and provide policy frameworks on how to go about address these daunting challenges, instead of twitting jubilation on the increase of fuel prices that are beyond the control powers of the PF government.

Dr. Joze Manda is a Political Analyst based in Lusaka

