FAZ National Division One side Chambishi have fired Coach Charles Bwale after a string of unconvincing results.

Club spokesperson Chali Katongo said Bwale has been dismissed together with his assistants Siren Phiri and Christian Mpoyi.

Chambishi at the weekended posted their ninth draw of the season when forcing a 1-1 home draw against Kafue Celtic.

It is the second time in less than twelve months that ex-Zambia Under-20 coach Bwale has been shown the door after Green Buffaloes sacked him last March after he won just one out of his opening six games of the 2019 FAZ Super Division transitional season.

“We have parted ways with our head coach Charles Bwale and his two assistants Siren Phiri and Christian Mpoyi,” Katongo announced on Tuesday morning.

The club hired Bwale at the start of the current 2019/20 season.

Chambishi are seventh on the table with 24 points from 16 matches played.

“We have not been doing too well in the last eight matches. We agreed that by the end of ten games we were supposed to be in the top three,” Katongo said.

Chambishi have since appointed Dennis Njapau has interim coach.

“We have brought in an interim coach by the name of Dennis Njapau. Njapau is not new to the Chambishi community. We hope to win the remaining matches,” Katongo said.

This is the third time Njapau “Easy Man” is coaching Chambishi.

“As the executive we want to see Chambishi come in the Super Division,” he said.

