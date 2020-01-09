Shepolopolo Under-17 will face South Africa in the second round of the 2020 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers following a walk-over win against Namibia.

Namibia has withdrawn from this month’s first round qualifying tie due to logistical reasons.

“We regret to inform you that Namibia FA withdrew from the African qualifiers of FIFA U-17 WWC 2020. Consequently, the mission of the officials of the said matches is cancelled and Zambia is qualified to the next round of the tournament,” reads the correspondence from CAF.

Shepolopolo were due to play Namibia away this weekend and at home during the weekend of January 24-26.

Zambia will now host South Africa on February 29 and will be away on March 14.

It will be the two teams second meeting in less than seven months after South Africa beat Shepolopolo 2-1 on September 27 in the semifinals of the inaugural 2019 COSAFA U17 Cup in Mauritius.

Zambia finished third while South Africa was runners-up.

Winner will advance to the final round in May to face second round victor of the Botswana vs. Zimbabwe/Djibouti vs. Morocco first round match-ups to decide who qualifies to the tournament India will host from November 2-21.

