General News

President Lungu Mourns Kashita and Fara

President Edgar Lungu has described the late Former Cabinet Minister Andrew Kashita as a consummate technocrat who believed that Zambia could not only be industrialized but democratized.

The President said Mr. Kashita, who died early this morning, was one of the earliest Zambian engineers, who went on to become a Cabinet Minister in the UNIP Government.

The President said Mr. Kashita was among a group of eminent Zambians that fought for multi-party democracy because he believed the time had come to reform the political system in the country.

The President said Mr. Kashita will be remembered for the liberalisation of the transport sector in the country.

And President Lungu has also paid tribute to former Zambia National Service Commandant, Major General Tom Fara, who died in the Maina Soko Military Hospital Hospital.

President Lungu said the history of the Zambia Defence Forces cannot be complete without the mention of the name Tom Fara.

The President said Major General FARA, was a hard working General, who transformed the ZNS to what it is today.

He says thoughts are with the Kashita and Fara Families during this difficult time.

This is according to a statement released to ZNBC News by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.

 

Meanwhile, Christian Democratic Party -CDP Leader Danny Pule has paid tribute to the late Andrew Kashita.

Dr. Pule told ZNBC News in a telephone interview that Mr.  Kashita served the country diligently at the time that he served as Cabinet Minister.

He said Mr. Kashita served as Transport and Communications Minister in the Chiluba Administration and will be remembered for decisions he made to improve the sector.

Mr. Kashita also served in various Cabinet Portfolios.

Dr. Pule has since conveyed his condolences to the Kashita family.

