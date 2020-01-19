-8.7 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, January 19, 2020
Today’s Message: Be on the Lookout

By Chief Editor
Today’s Scripture

“…Every desirable and beneficial gift comes out of heaven. The gifts are rivers of light cascading down from the Father of Light…”
(James 1:17, MSG)

Be on the Lookout

Just like the sun radiates heat, God radiates goodness. It’s not just what He does; it’s who He is. God’s very nature is good. It’s important that we recognize that every good gift comes to us from our Father in heaven, both large and small.

You need to be on the lookout for God’s goodness. Too many times, God is working in our lives, showing us favor, protecting us, sending us healing, but we don’t recognize His goodness. When something good happens, make sure you give Him the credit and thank Him for it. The question is, are you recognizing it? Look around today. Be more aware. Psalm 34:8 says, “Taste and see that the LORD is good.” If you’re going to taste God’s goodness, you have to realize that every good break, every time you were protected, every door that opened, and every advantage you’ve gotten has been God working in your life. Don’t take it for granted.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that You are constantly working, constantly showing me Your goodness with every good gift that comes into my life. I want to live today with an attitude of thankfulness and gratefulness. I will not take Your goodness for granted. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

