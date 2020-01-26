0 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, January 26, 2020
By Chief Editor
Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie has refuted reports by Africa Confidential that China has suspended funding to the Kafue Gorge Lower Power project resulting in a stoppage of works at the hydropower station.

Ambassador Jie said in an interview that the Chinese government attaches great importance to the Kafue gorge lower power project as it believes it will significantly contribute to Zambia’s economic development.

He has since challenged people spreading false information to visit the project situated on the outskirts of Kafue and see how active the project is as a result of the continued Chinese funding.

“You can go to the construction site right now and you will see that it’s very busy. We have continued working on the project because we know how important this project is to the future of Zambia’s economy,” he said.

The 750 megawatts power project is expected to be completed and commissioned mid this year.

According to Africa confidential in its latest edition, ZESCO had created a special purpose vehicle through which to borrow for the project, with more than $1.2 billion already disbursed but that Chinese insurer, Sinosure has refused to underwrite a further loan, leaving the project in limbo.

  3. Rumor mongering will take hh and his followers no were,ubufi bulaya no kubwela soon will see how God will turn the minds of people and will never belive the falsehood from this useless party which its agenda is to divide this nation.

