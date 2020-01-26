Former Republican Vice President Dr Guy Scott has thanked President Edgar Lungu for the care and support the Government has continued to render to him.

Dr Scott said this on Saturday when Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya and two senior consultants from the University Teaching Hospital delivered President Lungu best wishes at Dr Scott’s residence.

He said be appreciated the care and support he has continued receiving from the Government

The former Republican Vice President, who was in high spirits, thanked President Lungu for the gesture and informed Dr Chilufya that he was much better.

And Dr. Chilufya, on behalf of His Excellency, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, assured Dr Scott that Government would do everything to ensure he remains in good health.

Dr Scott, who doctors have described as stable, has been receiving treatment from the United Kingdom, with support from the Government.

