The annual inflation rate in Zambia has climbed to 12.5 percent for the Month of January 2020 from the previous 11.7 percent in the prior month. This is the highest inflation rate in almost three years, with month on month the consumer prices index rising to 1.8 percent from 1.6 percent in December 2019.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka today, Zambia Statistics Agency Interim Statistician General Mulenga Musepa the 0. 2 percent increase in the monthly inflation rate is mainly attributed to the general price increases of non-food items such as electricity and petroleum products.

He explained that of the 1.8 percent monthly inflation rate, 0.6 percentage accounted for food while the 1.2 percentage accounted for non-food items.

Mr Musepa also disclosed that year on year inflation rate has also increased owing to price increase in both and non-food items between January 2019 and January 2020.

And Zambia recorded a trade surplus of over 400 Million Kwacha in December from over 100 Million Kwacha in November, 2019.

Mr Musepa attributed the trade surplus recorded to the country’s higher exports than imports during the period.

[Read 239 times, 239 reads today]