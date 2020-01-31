9.5 C
Residents in Kakaindu area of Solwezi District in North-Western Province have burnt down a Police Post after word went round that police were holding suspected ritual killers.

Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the riots erupted early this morning.

Mrs. Katongo explained that it all started when some people went to report to Community Crime Prevention Unit in Manyama area that they heard some people planning to gas people and CCPU officers apprehended two people who were detained in Police custody at Kakaindu.

She said when word went around that some people were in custody, a mob went to the police and demanded for the suspect and ended up damaging Kakaindu police post leaving some officers with injuries.

Mrs. Katongo said reinforcement was sent and calm has been restored and police are still on the ground monitoring the situation.

She has appealed to members of the public to desist from acts of venting their anger on security infrastructure because doing so may just worsen the security situation in their localities.

Mrs. Katongo said members should find better ways of bringing their concerns before authorities than damaging infrastructure which built for them to get security services.

She said the current trend of destroying government structures is worrying and is a drawback for respective communities as security is meant for the same people destroying property.

[Read 270 times, 270 reads today]
Previous articleAppologize to Vice President Wina ,MP for Katombora Derrick Livune advised

3 COMMENTS

  2. What is happening in our motherland ?

    The country has invested over $17 billion in infrastructure and other projects to uplift the lives of Zambians , yet we are seeing sparks of unrest every where ???

  3. Zambia needs to create an FBI independent type Police Department detached from Home Affairs ministry which able to independently investigate such cases…there is so much distrust for ZP.

