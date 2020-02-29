1 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 29, 2020
type here...
Feature Lifestyle

Cece: The next big fashion & commercial model to come out of Zambia

By staff
36 views
2
Feature Lifestyle Cece: The next big fashion & commercial model to come out of...
staff

 

The name Cecilia Kongwa may not ring a bell to most people, but to those who follow Zambian modelling, she is a trendsetting fashion and commercial model that has won numerous awards, including the coveted ‘Model of the year’ at the 2018 edition of the Grand Awards and has even starred in one of Fally Ipupa’s music videos.

She also won best model of the year at the Zee Music Creative Awards in 2018 and represented Zambia at the Miss Glam World.

Cecilia, now based in Thailand where she has modeled for American and European campaigns, recalls vividly how she got the opportunity of a lifetime to leave Zambia and pursue her modelling dream overseas.

The first time I went to Thailand was for a beauty pageant (Miss Tourism Ambassador). After the competition, I stayed for holidays and during this time, I met with modeling agents to try and get signed but things didn’t happen there and then. When I went to Zambia, I got called back in Thailand and I’ve been in and out of Thailand since then.

Her work in Thailand has seen her feature some of the viral commercials in the country, a feat that she says was unbelievable.

I have done modelling for mostly European and American brands and recently some South African as well. However, my favorite so far was for Central World, one of the biggest Thai shopping Malls. It recently got voted top 5 commercials in Thailand.

The Former Miss Peace Zambia model has other aspirations besides the run way. She wants to try out acting more because she had a wonderful experience acting in a Thai-American TV Series that is yet to premier later this year.

I really want to get more acting roles. By the way, I featured in some episodes of Zuba when it started.

In 2018, Cecelia featured in Fally Ipupa’s music video for his song Juste Une Danse which has garnered more than 24 million views on You Tube.

I was called to go audition and then he picked me himself….he also was directing the whole thing and you could see just how passionate he is about his craft and I just had to give my best plus he was nice to me ….always jokingly called me his wife (without him meaning it) because of course English isn’t his first language.” She laughs.

When she is not working, Cecilia takes self-defense classes, among other things.

My days usually start with dancing, to get me in a good mood. If I’m not working then I’m probably doing some other castings. Other than that, I have been taking self-defense classes in my free time here. I love being active and just wanted to learn a new skill that would be helpful (if someone ever tried to hurt me) and just do something different from my usual sport volleyball.”

Even if Zambia is making strides in the modelling industry, Cecilia says there is a lot that can be improved. “I feel that in Zambia modeling isn’t taken as serious as it should be as an art, while here models are treated with much more respect. And work-wise, there’s much more pressure here to deliver as there are different international models from around the world who are at the top of their game.

Cecilia is coming back to Zambia to where she plans to do some charity work. She is tight lipped about this because she wants to make sure her work leaves a lasting impact.

I am working on giving back to the community and to women in a totally different way that what most people are used to but I will reveal everything in good time.

Cece says Thai cuisine is alright and she has had to adjust but she misses the food back home.

The day I come back home, I cannot wait to eat nshima again. I miss it so much. I have tried some other African food here but you know nothing can replace nshima.” She laughs.

 

 

[Read 105 times, 105 reads today]
Previous articlePresident Lungu thanks China for the conference facility gift and wants local contractors to participate in the construction
Next articleFirst Lady launches the ‘50 Million Women African Platform’ in Lusaka

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

I’m aware that so much money has been spent in designing and constructing toll gates-Finance Minister

Finance Minister Bwalya Ng'andu says there has been a lag between the construction of road tolling facilities and the...
Read more
General News

Court orders the deportation of a 17-year-old boy back to Mozambique

Chief Editor - 0
Kapiri Mposhi Magistrate, Edward Banda has ordered for the deportation of a 17-year-old boy to Mozambique, his country of origin, for unlawfully entering and...
Read more
General News

Government U-turns on a Decision to Evict a Local Community from a Forest Reserve

Chief Editor - 0
The government has rescinded a decision to evict the community of Nadongo forest reserve in Moomba ward of Monze district in Southern Province. Last year,...
Read more
Headlines

Local Villagers being unfairly punished by the Fishing ban as the guidelines are not clear

Chief Editor - 0
A Fisherman in Mufumbwe’s Kalombo ward has appealed to the Department of Livestock and Fisheries, and the Department of WildLife and National Parks to...
Read more
Headlines

Improved Grade 12 Results attributed to the Connection of Schools to the Power Grid

Chief Editor - 0
Milenge District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) Denis Mukunta has attributed the improved academic performance at Milenge Secondary School to the connection of the learning...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Today’s Message: Out of Season

Feature Lifestyle Chief Editor - 6
Today’s Scripture “…Water will gush forth in the wilderness and streams in the desert...” (Isaiah 35:6, NIV) Out of Season There are times when things aren’t going your...
Read more

National Prayer to disarm powers of darkness over Zambia

Feature Lifestyle editor - 35
By Rev Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba Heavenly Father, we approach your throne with contrition and repentance as a nation. We have sinned against you as individuals,...
Read more

Movie Review: Parasite

Feature Lifestyle staff - 3
A poor family, the Kims, con their way into becoming the servants of a rich family, the Parks. But their easy life gets complicated...
Read more

More Zambian couples seek divorce

Feature Lifestyle editor - 20
Over 20,000 marriages were dissolved countrywide last year with Lusaka, Eastern and Western provinces each recording the highest cases of over 4,000 divorces. Infidelity, adultery,...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 105 times, 105 reads today]