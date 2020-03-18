Commonwealth Lawyers Association raises concerns over Sangwa’s suspension

Commonwealth Lawyers Association has expressed concern over the suspension of Lawyer John Sangwa from appearing before any Zambian Court.

In a statement, the Association says it is concerned that Mr Sangwa has been prevented from practicing in all courts of law by the direction of the Judicial authorities before a complaint that they have filed against him has been considered by his professional body, the Law Association of Zambia.

It said the judiciary, which should uphold a right of due process, has not permitted due process in this case to run its course.

“In view of the concerns expressed, the CLA encourages all concerned to uphold due process and the Rule of Law in all circumstances,” it said.

It said the Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers adopted by the Eighth United Nations Congress on the Prevention of Crime and the Treatment of Offenders, Havana, Cuba, 27 August to 7 September 1990 states that governments shall ensure that lawyers are able to perform all of their professional functions without intimidation, hindrance, harassment or improper interference; and shall not suffer, or be threatened with, prosecution or administrative, economic or other sanctions for any action taken in accordance with recognized professional duties, standards and ethics.”

It further stresses that the Basic Principles states that “No court or administrative authority before whom the right to counsel is recognized shall refuse to recognize the right of a lawyer to appear before it for his or her client unless that lawyer has been disqualified in accordance with national law and practice and in conformity with these principles.”

