2.1 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Parliament adjourns Bill 10 debate to Wednesday after PF fails to garner support after UPND MPs walked out

By Chief Editor
36 views
5
Headlines Parliament adjourns Bill 10 debate to Wednesday after PF fails to garner...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Parliament on Tuesday adjourned voting to Wednesday when the Bill 10 motion was presented after the PF failed to garner enough votes to warrant a vote on the Bill which came up for second reading.

When Justice Minister Given Lubinda rose on the floor of the House to introduce the Bill for second reading, 53 UPND Members of parliament started to walk out of the House accompanied by three Independent MPs prompting Speaker Patrick Matibini to call for order.

Three UPND members namely Geofrey Lungwangwa of Nalikwanda, Teddy Kasonso of Solwezi West and Mulowa Mukumbuta of Senanga Central remained in the House despite attempts by Kabompo MP Ambrose Lufuma and Mwembeshi Independent MP Machila Jamba to force them off their seats.

After realising that they would not get the required two thirds majority, Vice president Inonge Wina opted not to suspend standing orders to allow the house sit until the completion of business for the day as has always been the practice.

At exactly 19:55 Hours, Speaker Matibini adjourned the House to Wednesday for continued debate as the PF continues in search of the two votes they need to pass the vote.

The UPND and Independent MPs have however vowed to ensure that the Bill is defeated in its current state as the PF vows to spend the night fishing.

[Read 663 times, 663 reads today]
Previous articleUPND’s conduct will be judged by the Zambian people-Lubinda
Next articleSangwa should still appear before the courts-Sinkamba

5 COMMENTS

  2. False story,which independent member of parliament because even Chimwemwe independent member of parliament is for the Bill so what are you talking about, do not report false stories please Zambians are now able to follow the debate so don’t lie.

    1

  4. Hahahaha……..drama pa zed! They just need 2 more votes to pass the Bill? To all right-thinking lawmakers: Don’t pass the Bill that the general citizenry did not consent to. Don’t let this country be destroyed by this selfish and reckless government

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 2

Commonwealth Lawyers Association raises concerns over Sangwa’s suspension

Commonwealth Lawyers Association has expressed concern over the suspension of Lawyer John Sangwa from appearing before any Zambian Court. In...
Read more
General News

Catholic Church announces the indefinite closure of all Major Seminaries due to the coronavirus

Chief Editor - 0
The Catholic Church has announced the indefinite closure of all Major Seminaries due to the coronavirus. Those closed are Emmaus Spirituality Centre, St. Augustine's Major...
Read more
General News

Lack of mention of GMOs in the recently approved Food and Nutrition Bill is a source of concern for Zambia

Chief Editor - 0
Lack of mention of Genetically Modified Organisms in the recently approved Food and Nutrition Bill is a source of concern for Zambia, as the...
Read more
Columns

A Note: Chapter One Foundation explains MP’s Walk Out

Chief Editor - 1
What was the significance of the MPs walking out of the Bill 10 parliamentary debate? Yesterday, Minister of Justice Given Lubinda made a ministerial statement...
Read more
General News

Sangwa should still appear before the courts-Sinkamba

Chief Editor - 1
Green Party leader says he believes that lawyer John Sangwa's banishment by the judiciary that at the moment is either speculation or a plan...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government moves to Financially Punish Prime Television

Headlines Chief Editor - 35
The government has ceased to cooperate with Prime Television Station with immediate effect until further notice. This follows the decision made by the Television Station...
Read more

Zambia to shut down all schools this Friday as Coronavirus outbreak looms

Headlines Chief Editor - 34
The government has announced that all schools, colleges and universities will be closed on Friday 20th March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic...
Read more

Daggers have been drawn, Bill 10 must fall-Jack Mwiimbu

Headlines Chief Editor - 21
The opposition UPND has again instructed its Members of Parliament to vote against the controversial Bill 10 today. The UPND has since described the ruling...
Read more

Work with government, President Lungu tells traditional leaders

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
President Edgar Lungu has called on the traditional leadership in the country to work with the government in order to enhance development in all...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 663 times, 663 reads today]