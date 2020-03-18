Parliament adjourns Bill 10 debate to Wednesday after PF fails to garner support after UPND MPs walked out

Parliament on Tuesday adjourned voting to Wednesday when the Bill 10 motion was presented after the PF failed to garner enough votes to warrant a vote on the Bill which came up for second reading.
When Justice Minister Given Lubinda rose on the floor of the House to introduce the Bill for second reading, 53 UPND Members of parliament started to walk out of the House accompanied by three Independent MPs prompting Speaker Patrick Matibini to call for order.
Three UPND members namely Geofrey Lungwangwa of Nalikwanda, Teddy Kasonso of Solwezi West and Mulowa Mukumbuta of Senanga Central remained in the House despite attempts by Kabompo MP Ambrose Lufuma and Mwembeshi Independent MP Machila Jamba to force them off their seats.
After realising that they would not get the required two thirds majority, Vice president Inonge Wina opted not to suspend standing orders to allow the house sit until the completion of business for the day as has always been the practice.
At exactly 19:55 Hours, Speaker Matibini adjourned the House to Wednesday for continued debate as the PF continues in search of the two votes they need to pass the vote.
The UPND and Independent MPs have however vowed to ensure that the Bill is defeated in its current state as the PF vows to spend the night fishing.
