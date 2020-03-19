El mukuka flies Zambian flag high at Ultra fest

Zambia’s top DJ and producer El Mukuka is back home after a triumphant performance at Africa’s largest electronic music festival, Ultra South Africa, presented by the King of Beers, Budweiser.

Mukuka was among the top artists performing at the continent’s largest Electronic Dance Music Festival ‘Ultra South Africa’. He performed alongside DJ Snake, Afrojack, Black Coffee, Da Capo and Jamie Jones in Johannesburg.

Being part of the Ultra South Africa line-up is the latest step in Mukuka’s career and dream as a pioneer of melodic house music on the African continent.

“What an amazing Ultra South Africa debut! Thank you to Zambian Breweries and everyone who helped me get here. Big up’s to my brother Sebastien Dutch, for raising the flag with me.”

Mukuka was the first Zambian DJ to perform at Ultra South Africa, opening doors and opportunities for local artists to step up and seize the moment.

“I am a Zambian kid following his dreams and seizing the moment, not looking back and not looking at the clock either. It’s taken a while to get here but I know so confidently that this is just the beginning,” said Mukuka.

Zambia’s eminent artist and DJ, Mukuka flew the Zambian Flag high as he represented Zambia with Sebastien Dutch, who went to support him on the BudX stage.

“The experience was thrilling. Seeing some of the Zambians at the event raising our flag high with me was encouraging and motivating,” he added.

El Mukuka is best known for his fusion of African music elements and deep melodic European house music. Being a DJ-Producer coupled with his brand ambassadorship at Zambian Breweries, has allowed him to be on the stage at some of the biggest festivals in sub-Saharan Africa. Some of these festivals include Corona Sunsets and Castle Lite Unlocks, which have hosted A-List African acts such as Black Coffee, Mi Casa, Goldfish and DJ Maphorisa.

Budweiser has positioned itself as the unifying factor, partnering with Ultra South Africa to bring people from all walks of life to celebrate life and allow for young talent to take their own shot at success.

After such an exhilarating appearance at Ultra South Africa, this is just the beginning of better things to come for El Mukuka as an artist, DJ and Budweiser Ambassador.

