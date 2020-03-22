2.9 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 22, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

Mine Suppliers and Contractors refutes news that they will back the opposition UPND

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Feature Politics Mine Suppliers and Contractors refutes news that they will back the opposition...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Association for Mine Suppliers and Contractors has refuted claims by its former member Bwalya Mufonka that the association is backing the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND).

Association President Augustine Mubanga said Mr Mufonka’s claims are false and only represents his personal alliance with the opposition UPND.

Mr. Mubanga told ZNBC News in Kitwe in an interview that the association of mine suppliers and Contractors is non-partisan which only works with the government of the day.

He said the association is currently working with the government through the ministry of mines to ensure local suppliers and Contractors benefit from the many business opportunities made available.

And Kitwe District commissioner Chileshe Bweupe said President Edgar Lungu means well for the mine suppliers and Contractors.

The Kitwe DC further said his office has had a good relationship with the association adding that there has been no time the mine suppliers and Contractors have shown or exhibited any partisan politics.

Former mines suppliers and Contractors member Bwalya Mufonka yesterday released statements which has made rounds on social media and private media that the association is rallying behind the opposition UPND.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleCCPC warns business outlets against hiking prices of sanitation products

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Mine Suppliers and Contractors refutes news that they will back the opposition UPND

Association for Mine Suppliers and Contractors has refuted claims by its former member Bwalya Mufonka that the association is...
Read more
Economy

CCPC warns business outlets against hiking prices of sanitation products

Chief Editor - 1
The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has warned business outlets against excessive pricing of sanitary products for prevention of Covid-19 like masks, gloves and...
Read more
Health

Corona virus ,maids ,waiters and gardeners

editor - 9
Dear Editor, I’m aware Covid-19 has become rhetoric the world over, I shall however add my small voice. It is now apparent that this...
Read more
Headlines

Zambia records third case of COVID-19

editor - 13
Zambia has recorded a third case of COVID- 19 involving a Lusaka based man who travelled to Pakistan on March 9th , 2020...
Read more
Economy

ZNFU commends Partnership to support Small Scale Cassava Farmers

Chief Editor - 1
Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) has commended the KEMIKO and Musika partnership for supporting Small-Scale farmers in Luapula and Northern provinces. ZNFU Media and Public...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

NDC Ready To Work With And Support ZCID-Kambwili

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 10
National Democratic Congress Party (NDC) has pledged to work with Zambia Centre for Inter-Party Dialogue (ZCID) to foster dialogue and unity among politicians...
Read more

MMD Youths to petition the NEC to expel their MPs who will vote for Bill 10

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 8
New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Youths have vowed to petition the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party to expel its 3...
Read more

PF accuses UPND of humiliating and brutalising the disabled

Feature Politics editor - 33
PRESS STATEMENT FROM PATRIOTIC FRONT SECRETARY GENERAL HON DAVIES MWILA UPND OUTSIDE PARLIAMENT AND UPND IN PARLIAMENT SHOULD STOP HUMILIATING AND BRUTALISING THE DISABLED Constitutional Amendment...
Read more

Government dismayed by tabloid headlines on parliament adjournment

Feature Politics editor - 14
Chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya has urged journalists to be factual and impartial when reporting on constitutional and issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ms...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]