Association for Mine Suppliers and Contractors has refuted claims by its former member Bwalya Mufonka that the association is backing the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND).

Association President Augustine Mubanga said Mr Mufonka’s claims are false and only represents his personal alliance with the opposition UPND.

Mr. Mubanga told ZNBC News in Kitwe in an interview that the association of mine suppliers and Contractors is non-partisan which only works with the government of the day.

He said the association is currently working with the government through the ministry of mines to ensure local suppliers and Contractors benefit from the many business opportunities made available.

And Kitwe District commissioner Chileshe Bweupe said President Edgar Lungu means well for the mine suppliers and Contractors.

The Kitwe DC further said his office has had a good relationship with the association adding that there has been no time the mine suppliers and Contractors have shown or exhibited any partisan politics.

Former mines suppliers and Contractors member Bwalya Mufonka yesterday released statements which has made rounds on social media and private media that the association is rallying behind the opposition UPND.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]