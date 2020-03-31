9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Lusaka Commercial sex worker among those infected with Covid-19 as Doctor tests positive

By Chief Editor
36 views
7
Headlines Lusaka Commercial sex worker among those infected with Covid-19 as Doctor tests...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A commercial sex worker based in Lusaka is one of those that have tested positive for Coronavirus after she slept with a South African national who visited Zambia two weeks ago.

The sex worker whose names have been withheld is now undergoing treatment at the Coronavirus treatment centre at the Levy Mwanawasa Hospital.

Ministry of Health officials has revealed that the commercial sex worker was critically ill when she checked herself into the hospital and that her condition is now stable.

Health workers performed contact tracing after she stabilized and she admitted to having offered her services to a South African national who was in Zambia for business some two weeks ago.

The health personnel later phoned the South African client who was discovered to be very ill in hospital undergoing treatment for Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a medical Doctor at the Cancer Diseases Hospital in Lusaka has tested positive for COVID-19.

Information obtained from Ministry of Health shows that this has caused panic at Cancer Diseases Hospital after it emerged that the said Doctor had interacted with more than 30 other doctors before being tested.

Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya yesterday confirmed that COVID-19 cases had risen to 35.

[Read 4,138 times, 4,138 reads today]
Previous articleMany Katete residents resist COVID 19 preventive measures
Next articleWe will start whipping people disregarding Covid-19 regulations-Lusambo

7 COMMENTS

  1. I have woken up with a terrible bout of stomach upset. Pray for me you good people of Zambia. No demon shall prosper. God shall protect me. Amen !fire!

    As for our friends in the s.e.x industry please we do not condone your trade but at atleast at this time try and refrain from your trade. You will lead to wide spread of the virus due to your close contact with possible carriers. Do not be f.o.oled into thinking arvs protect you. The world does not know much about this virus. Take care

    9
    6

  4. So you asked a sex worker about the clients she last with in the last 14 days and picked this foreigner as the prime suspect …please some details you should just keep to yourself.

  5. Yangu bane, tafyumfwa ifi fim se.x workers.
    As for that doctor must be Paki cohorts who came on Emirates, not so ba Chilufya? Uluse lwesu twafwa nomba!!

  6. ..am sure the sick south african also claimed he got it from the sex worker.
    Tighten it you Health and Immigration officials, this is pathetic performance, especially immigration who saw the trips made by the cohorts and where they came from, Kampyongo, this is your area not so?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 4

PF Response To COVID-19 on the Zambian Economy Meaningless – MMD Youth Chief

Opposition New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) National Youth Secretary Mr. Gregory Mofu has said that the economic...
Read more
Economy

ZCCM-IH to appeal against the Lusaka High Court judgment delivered in favour of First Quantum Minerals

Chief Editor - 2
ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (ZCCM-IH) has said that the company intends to appeal against the Ruling of the Lusaka High Court delivered on 23...
Read more
General News

We will start whipping people disregarding Covid-19 regulations-Lusambo

Chief Editor - 10
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has warned that people disobeying regulations on Coronavirus such as not frequenting bars will get whipped. Mr. Lusambo said it...
Read more
Headlines

Lusaka Commercial sex worker among those infected with Covid-19 as Doctor tests positive

Chief Editor - 7
A commercial sex worker based in Lusaka is one of those that have tested positive for Coronavirus after she slept with a South African...
Read more
General News

Many Katete residents resist COVID 19 preventive measures

Chief Editor - 6
The regulations that the government has set up in the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic in the country seem to have fallen on...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chibamba urges caution over Covid-19 total lockdown

Headlines Chief Editor - 21
Economist Chibamba Kanyama has urged Zambians to prepare for hard times ahead in light of the Covid-19 outbreak. Mr Kanyama said government should manage the...
Read more

President Lungu conducts an inspection of the flood situation in 20 villages of Luapula and Northern provinces.

Headlines Chief Editor - 21
President Edgar Lungu has conducted an inspection of the flood situation in more than 20 villages of Luapula and Northern provinces. The Head of State...
Read more

HH wants Correctional facilities and Police Cells decongested in the wake of COVID-19

Headlines Chief Editor - 35
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Chief Justice, the Director of Public Prosecution, the Human Rights Commission...
Read more

Six More Corona Virus Cases Confirmed from the matrix of People who travelled to Pakistan

Headlines Chief Editor - 23
Six more laboratory-confirmed Coronavirus cases have been recorded in the country, bringing the total number to 28. Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya confirmed the new...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 4,143 times, 4,143 reads today]