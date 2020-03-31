A commercial sex worker based in Lusaka is one of those that have tested positive for Coronavirus after she slept with a South African national who visited Zambia two weeks ago.

The sex worker whose names have been withheld is now undergoing treatment at the Coronavirus treatment centre at the Levy Mwanawasa Hospital.

Ministry of Health officials has revealed that the commercial sex worker was critically ill when she checked herself into the hospital and that her condition is now stable.

Health workers performed contact tracing after she stabilized and she admitted to having offered her services to a South African national who was in Zambia for business some two weeks ago.

The health personnel later phoned the South African client who was discovered to be very ill in hospital undergoing treatment for Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a medical Doctor at the Cancer Diseases Hospital in Lusaka has tested positive for COVID-19.

Information obtained from Ministry of Health shows that this has caused panic at Cancer Diseases Hospital after it emerged that the said Doctor had interacted with more than 30 other doctors before being tested.

Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya yesterday confirmed that COVID-19 cases had risen to 35.

[Read 4,138 times, 4,138 reads today]