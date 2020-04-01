Feature Lifestyle Updated: April 1, 2020 Chef 187 releases video for Grammy Muchibemba By staff April 1, 2020 36 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Feature Lifestyle Chef 187 releases video for Grammy Muchibemba staff chef 187 performing Chef 187 released the video for the song Grammy Muchibemba that is off his latest album Bon Appetit. [Read 32 times, 32 reads today] Previous articleZambia asks proposals from banks on how to postpone its debt repayments LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. - Advertisement - Loading... Latest News Feature Lifestylestaff - April 1, 20200Chef 187 releases video for Grammy Muchibemba Chef 187 released the video for the song Grammy Muchibemba that is off his latest album Bon Appetit. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHtoO-LLavARead more Headlines Zambia asks proposals from banks on how to postpone its debt repayments Chief Editor - April 1, 2020 1 The Zambian government has asked banks for proposals on reorganizing as much as $11.2 billion of foreign debt as its debt-service costs rise and... Read more Economy Covid-19 grounds Mahogany Air Chief Editor - April 1, 2020 3 Mahogany Air has announced it has suspended all flights from 30th March to 30th April 2020 in response to the Coronavirus control measures and... Read more Economy Standard Chartered to commit $1 billion of financing for companies to help COVID-19 Chief Editor - April 1, 2020 1 Standard Chartered has announced it will commit US$1 billion of financing for companies that provide goods and services to help the fight against Covid-19,... Read more Rural News Defiant Bar Owners in Solwezi District have been arrested Chief Editor - April 1, 2020 1 A joint team of health inspectors from the Solwezi municipal council, council and Zambia police officers have apprehended eight bar owners who defied... Read more More Articles In This Category Zambian music stars teamed up for a song to sentize people to prevention measures of Corona Virus Feature Lifestyle staff - April 1, 2020 1 Zambian music stars Pontiano Kaiche, Maureen Lilanda, Macky2, Wezi and Chef 187 teamed up for a song to sentize people to prevention measures of Corona Virus. The song is called “Together We... Read more El mukuka flies Zambian flag high at Ultra fest Feature Lifestyle staff - March 19, 2020 5 Zambia’s top DJ and producer El Mukuka is back home after a triumphant performance at Africa’s largest electronic music festival, Ultra South Africa, presented... Read more Mosi day of thunder 2020 set to celebrate the best of zed Feature Lifestyle staff - March 13, 2020 8 When Zambia Breweries introduced the colorful and thunderous Mosi Day of Thunder festival in 2016, the country was amazed with the amount of Zambian... Read more Today’s Message: Listen Closely and Follow Feature Lifestyle Chief Editor - March 8, 2020 3 Today’s Scripture “…I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will counsel you with my loving eye on you...” (Psalm... Read more - Advertisement - [Read 25 times, 1 reads today]