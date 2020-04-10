1994 AFCON legend Mordon Malitoli has listed his best five players so far of the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division season in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic recess.

The 1994 AFCON silver medal winner and ex-Nkana defender has interestingly picked a couple of notable names from his childhood clubs’ Kitwe archrivals Power Dynamos.

Power’s midfield prospect Fredrick Mulambia tops his list after some convincing performances this season for the six-time FAZ Super Division champions.

“He has shown he can now handle the pressure after he was promoted from Young Power Dynamos two years ago to the main team,” Mordon said.

“Key here is he is a home-grown player. A lot of teams claim to have youth structures but you rarely see junior players coming up from those teams and make an impact in the main team.

“Very few clubs can produce an outstanding player from their youth ranks in Zambia these days.”

Mulambia’s club mate and midfielder Lameck Kafwaya is also on the list together with Green Eagles defensive midfielder Amity Shamende.

“I have also picked Jimmy Ndhlovu (the Kabwe Warriors striker) who is enjoying a good season and is using his experience to score goals. James Chamanga is another experienced player who we should not ignored and should be given credit to for what he is doing at Red Arrows,” Mordo said.

Chamanga is currently a FAZ Super Division Golden Boot contender this season with 14 goals, one behind Lusaka Dynamos’ Cameroon striker Baba Basile.

Ndhlovu and Mulambia have 10 and 4 league goals respectively this season.

[Read 38 times, 38 reads today]