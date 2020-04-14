President Edgar Lungu is saddened by the death of five people who perished in a boat accident on Lake Bangweulu in Chilubi district.

President Lungu said he learned of the tragic accident with deep shock and sorrow.

The Head of State said this in a message of condolences delivered by Chilubi Member of Parliament Mulenga Fube during the burial of the five accident victims.

And Mr. Fube has thanked President Lungu for the logistical support rendered towards the retrieving of bodies and subsequent burial.

Meanwhile, the Chilubi lawmaker has expressed concern over the increased reports of accidents on Lake Bangweulu which has resulted in a total of nine deaths in the recent days.

He has since advised boat operators to be cautious and prioritize the safety of passengers to avoid accidents.

Mr. Fube also emphasized the need for residents of Chilubi to consider using safer water vessels in view of the increased water levels and unpredictable weather conditions.

He added that both passengers and operators should guard against overloading the boats because it was highly risky.

Mr. Fube said government remains committed to the provision of safe water transport for the people of Chilubi district and the surrounding areas.

He disclosed that the Ministry of Transport through his office and the district administration was already working on modalities to ensure that the 120 seater Luchele Ng’anga water bus begins to service Santa Maria and Chaba routes.

Five people died while three others survived after the banana boat they were in capsized on Lake Bangweulu on Saturday.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has donated K10, 000 for the renovation of the Sokontwe palace in Milenge district in Luapula province.

Chief Sokontwe of the Ushi people in Milenge district, who was installed in January 2020, has not yet moved into the palace because it is in a deplorable state.

ZANIS reports that Milenge Town Council Chairperson, Chanda Masheke, has handed over an initial K5, 000 to the chief on behalf President Lungu.

And Mr. Masheke has donated two containers of paint to chief Sokontwe.

He said government will continue to collaborate with traditional leaders to foster development in rural areas.

And chief Sokontwe has thanked President Lungu for the donation noting that running the affairs of the chiefdom away from the palace has been a huge challenge for him.

Meanwhile, chief Sokontwe said he has intensified his campaign against early marriages in his chiefdoms.

He said he was working with stakeholders to ensure that the community is sensitized on the negative effects of early marriages and the importance of education.

