FAZ President Andrew Kamanga says it is unprecedented that Football House has been able to sustainably foot over half of the Chipolopolo coach’s salary.

New Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has yet to sign his contract due to a bureaucratic delay at the Ministry of Sports.

However, Kamanga said in a radio interview on Tuesday with Flava FM of Kitwe that FAZ was currently footing its 60 percent stake in Micho’s dues while Government has set aside US$10,000.00 for the coach’s monthly pay.

“I am actually surprised that you have not even mentioned that for the first time, the FAZ has committed resources to pay the national coach in addition to what the Government is paying so that ultimately if we were financially independent that is a matter that the FAZ should be able to address,” Kamanga said.

“That aside, that even now, within the limitations of what we have, we are able to contribute $15,000 to the coach’s salary is a good start.”

Micho was hired in February, 2020 and took charge of his first assignment on March 12 in Chipolopolo’s 1-0 friendly win over Malawi at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

But the momentum has been halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has forced all domestic and international competitive games to be postponed.

[Read 58 times, 58 reads today]