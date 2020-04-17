9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, April 17, 2020
Kamanga: FAZ Fulfilling Its Half of Micho’s Salary

By sports
FAZ President Andrew Kamanga says it is unprecedented that Football House has been able to sustainably foot over half of the Chipolopolo coach’s salary.

New Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has yet to sign his contract due to a bureaucratic delay at the Ministry of Sports.

However, Kamanga said in a radio interview on Tuesday with Flava FM of Kitwe that FAZ was currently footing its 60 percent stake in Micho’s dues while Government has set aside US$10,000.00 for the coach’s monthly pay.

“I am actually surprised that you have not even mentioned that for the first time, the FAZ has committed resources to pay the national coach in addition to what the Government is paying so that ultimately if we were financially independent that is a matter that the FAZ should be able to address,” Kamanga said.

“That aside, that even now, within the limitations of what we have, we are able to contribute $15,000 to the coach’s salary is a good start.”

Micho was hired in February, 2020 and took charge of his first assignment on March 12 in Chipolopolo’s 1-0 friendly win over Malawi at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

But the momentum has been halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has forced all domestic and international competitive games to be postponed.

1 COMMENT

  1. A good start? FAZ should pay the coach’s full salary. Its the minor sports that should be getting government support not a potentially lucrative sport such as soccer mwebantu. Athletics needs a coach. Rugby needs a coach. We want a coach in the Basketball team and we never receive government help. From a long time back FAZ is just a dumb organisation that doesnt know that it is sitting on a goldmine. I am very sure if we got a FAZ president from Europe the association would immediately start making big money. How come Denmark which has a smaller league, smaller population than us makes more money from football?

