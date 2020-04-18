Reports of racism towards Africans in China continue to emerge with the latest excuse for this primitive behaviour being blamed on the Coronavirus.
After five Nigerians tested positive for COVID-19 in Guangzhou, China, the government ordered all residents of African descent to quarantine for 14 days, a move that led to businesses and landlords to issue evictions and bans that many in the African community said were based on discrimination.Following the outbreak, Guangzhou officials announced that all residents of African descent—about 4,500 people—must quarantine for 14 days “regardless of their previous circumstances or how long they have been in Guangzhou,” reported the South China Morning Post, adding that African residents’ homes will be monitored with tracking devices that will alert officials if they “open the door.”
The ban led to reports of African residents being evicted and banned from businesses; people have taken to social media to document evicted African residents sleeping on the street, interacting with police and Nigerian diplomats delivering food to their now-homeless compatriots, causing foreign ministers of Uganda, Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria to speak out in protest.
Can someone (preferably in leadership) explain to me why we treat the Chinese as Kings in Zambia and give them red carpet treatment? Even though time and time again they have proved to be racist, and their workmanship shoddy at best. We will continue to be treated like pigs if all we know id how to beg. Come on Africa! Lets develope ourselves.Lets trade with each other..otherwise we will forever be slaves
They brought the disease now blaming Africans. We have a problem here in Zambia and Africa as a whole. Surely those Chinese brought the disease now mistreating our brothers and sisters back here in Africa we were treating them like Kings why?
And this ECL and Kaizer will go and even clean their bottoms after number 2 what a shame. Now am angry
I will only tolerate this PF if they show retaliation. That’s the problem when you have stolen and at mercy you’re bound to looking humble for you life’s sake
I am tolerant to people, but these Asians and their other relatives that are not human, always mistreat Africans. It is time we parted ways with the Chinese, Indians and Europeans. Africans need to stop associating with devils from other continents.
The sad reality of being rich in Melanin. I am sorry I cannot help you!
Stay Home and help contain COVID!
Your true home is back here in Africa!
It’s time for Africa to reciprocate!
This type of behaviour happens in lots of small areas that are not fully integrated. I know even in America and Europe there are small towns where such behaviour is prevalent by a small minority. Therefore to paint all Chinese in zambia as racist is just childish and overly emotional. The reason people feel so comfortable to be racist against African in diaspora is because of the self hate of diasporans. Look at how the diasporans here look down on their own government and country. So how do you expect a foreigner to love you and respect you l?
Cat power you are again showing how feeble minded you are. Please read my comment above. In terms of action to be taken, we have not received a complaint from a single zambian. We asked you all to register with our embassies but you think you are too good to do that. So when things go wrong you shouldn’t blame the government. You spend all day looking down on your country and then get hurt when the owners of the country that has adopted you look down on you ? The dat you start loving and become proud of your roots is the day that your colonial masters will fear you and possibly kick you out because their agenda is to keep Africa behind. Wake up
there you go again as.s licking because you’re broke. Zambians face a lot of racism from within Zambia by by employers and you put your tails between your legs. I work for a firm owned by foreigners and many of us work here so I don’t experience what you are saying they sack people on the spot.you are scuttle minded and can see what a curse our late Sata left with kaponyas in our history as a first running the country. you’re. I really cry for levy. We made the mistake from FTJ then corrected the really Screwed up
And its not just asians because even in Europe and elsewhere they see you Africans in diaspora as second class inferior humans. The only difference is that in Europe it is hidden and done behind your back until you bring out by angering the racist. They play on your weakness which is your self hate for your continent. Look at the comments we get here from diasporans hating on their own country and leaders. Even when we are doing better than them at managing the pandemic. Then you wonder when you are disrespected there? Whether you gained their nationality or bleached your skin,to them you will always be an African. Wake up abena tarino anonymous and the other slaves
Value of a human being at an international level depends on average achievement of that race. Average achievement of any race is in direct proportion to its average IQ. Unfortunately we have not performed well at international level. This is the reason we are being mistreated. Poor leadership in black African countries.
Chinese are not superhuman they face the same descrimination in the west, it is unfortunate that they use it on the new found Africa but the moment we blacks react against them, it will be worse than what Europeans did to us. We still have terrible wounds of racism and arpatheid in Africa societies. They better stop it now.
Didn’t learn lessons from slavery, didn’t learn lessons from colonialism, hw arevwe going to learn lessons from engagement with the Chinese?
Africans have suffered discrimination at the hands of Europeans, South African whites and Asians in and outside the continent. But we seem to accept this as a world order. What a shame!
This Kaizer Zulu is an example of an african with low self esteem who will genuflect to any foreigner. Firstly every Zambian in Zambia has a relative abroad and its those relatives who sponsor the people in Zambia with money for school fees etc.. You need to realise that Zambians in the diaspora are not your enemies but a great asset with whom you should partner to build a better Zambia. It’s not a secret that racism towards blacks is exhibited by whites and chinese but its a traversity for black man to oppose his fellow black man in favor of these same racists.
Typical of KZ approving racism against people of African descent in China, America and Europe on account that they express their views to their home governments. KZ feels uncomfortable to hear comments that our Zambian president is lazy and inactive does not know what’s going on and who is doing what. KZ says its self hate of diasporans that generates critique directed at some of these African governments. Well, we repeat if leaders are lazy surrounded by corrupt cronies and cadreism takes over of the running national affairs, then these are vigilante regimes. For instance, if Lusambo takes over running of Police Services, then IG should be relieved of his duties or Davies Mwila a PF cadre, appoints ministers to a commission of inquiry, then the president is sleeping. All these big…
All these big issues goes to the core of governance and rule of law, Is the president aware that detention of Australian CEO of Mopani Copper mine boarders on diplomatic issues because CEO has not committed an offence to merit detention. Zambian government had all the time to sort out the mine saga without before issue of detention orders. We raise substantive issues that demand answers from a responsible leader and not cheap usual responses of PF regalia illegal face masks as being on top of issues.
KZ insulting well meaning citizens will not insulate you as public enemy of Zambia. You or impostor, Zambians will not forget that you have harassed, beaten, maimed, humiliated, kidnapped, fired guns and shot Zambians and dehumanise Zambians. Zambians deserve justice and time is coming to get it. Cleansing yourself on this site will not wash up, records, living witnesses exist and testimonies will be in your face.