Kalulushi Modern Stars Football Club have received a donation of K115, 500 from Chambishi Copper Smelter (CCS) to go toward the clearing of outstanding eight-match winning bonuses for coaches and players

Kalulushi Member of Parliament Kampamba Mulenga Chewe lobbied the money from CCS.

CCS deputy Chief Executive Officer Laixiang Xu handed over the cash to club management during a brief ceremony at Independence Stadium in Kalulushi on Saturday.

“This donation is being made at the time when the world is fighting covid-19. Many sports have been postponed and clubs are not earning any income leaving players and coaches destitute,” Xu said.

MP Chewe said: “For players to perform they need to come in an environment that is conducive. If you are taking a player to go and play without motivation they will be stressed because he does not have rentals and he doesn’t know when he will be paid.”

Club Secretary Bruce Mubanga said Modern Stars are seeking a permanent team sponsor.

“Players’ welfare has been the greatest challenge here. Kalulushi Modern Stars has no official sponsor. We also want to appeal to other companies to come on board and support the team,” Mubanga said.

Meanwhile, Kalulushi are fourth on the FAZ Copperbelt Division One table with 34 points from 20 matches played.

The team last competed in the FAZ Super Division in 2015.

