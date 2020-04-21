Five health workers at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital have tested positive for Coronavirus. Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has said that the government has re-enforced prevention measures in health care settings and communities following the positive results of the five health workers.

Dr. Chilufya announced this during his routine COVID-19 update in Lusaka today. The Minister said government is also retraining and reorienting health workers who are in the front line on case management of the COVID-19.

He said government has also assigned a senior member of staff at each health facility to enforce compliance on infection prevention among health workers.

Dr. Chilufya also said the country has adequate personal protective equipment for health workers to ensure that there is NO disruption in the fight against the disease.

Meanwhile, the Minister said the Ministry of Health is investigating a suspicious death of a 52-year-old, who died shortly after being admitted to UTH. Dr. Chilufya said the Choma resident was asthmatic.

Earlier, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya is happy that many Zambians are complying with the Presidential directive of wearing masks in public places. Ms. Siliya, who took a drive around Lusaka this morning, said she saw most people wearing masks.

The Minister also said she is happy that there were few people at burial sites.

