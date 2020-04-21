Five health workers at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital have tested positive for Coronavirus. Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has said that the government has re-enforced prevention measures in health care settings and communities following the positive results of the five health workers.
Dr. Chilufya announced this during his routine COVID-19 update in Lusaka today. The Minister said government is also retraining and reorienting health workers who are in the front line on case management of the COVID-19.
He said government has also assigned a senior member of staff at each health facility to enforce compliance on infection prevention among health workers.
Dr. Chilufya also said the country has adequate personal protective equipment for health workers to ensure that there is NO disruption in the fight against the disease.
Meanwhile, the Minister said the Ministry of Health is investigating a suspicious death of a 52-year-old, who died shortly after being admitted to UTH. Dr. Chilufya said the Choma resident was asthmatic.
Earlier, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya is happy that many Zambians are complying with the Presidential directive of wearing masks in public places. Ms. Siliya, who took a drive around Lusaka this morning, said she saw most people wearing masks.
The Minister also said she is happy that there were few people at burial sites.
We hear nurses have been told to buy their own face masks, how true is that bwana minister?
Some good news for UPND and its cadres. Let us see what the likes of Tarino Orange have to say. Dr Chilufya, looking at the world trends health workers are mostly at risk. Please follow world trends if we are to survive this pandemic.
Kalikeka shut up. Zambians with assumptions like yours are the reason why our country has not progressed in a long time. Give us the sources of who told you nurses have not been given ppe equipment or shut up. This is no time to alarm us with no evidence.
Something amiss here, if there is enough protective clothing for health workers, proper training, and proper procedures to protect them from unnecessary exposure to infection, how come within a short time we have such a high number of infection among health workers? It seems our praise of your leadership is premature. We shll test you on this one score: protection for health workers. If tomorrow we hear one more is infected, time to resign bosses, you have failed.
And please be truthful, obviously you thought tgat this coukd be hidden but the numbers are too much to hide, or rig, as they say in politics.
COVID-19 is a ticking time bomb that shouldn’t be left to Chilufya and Chilosha to lead the fight. What counts most are our individual efforts and it includes everyone. Health workers are no exception, in fact they should even be more careful. The Indian, Chinese and Lebanese communities must be honest in their dealings with COVID-19, their lack of transparency is putting many lives in danger. My appeal is to every Zambian to be vigilant and report all suspicious cases to authorities. Mzungu anikonde will take you and others to the grave. Report all Indians that are sick in homes, report all suspicious Chinese in warehouses and factories, don’t accept to secretly tend sick Lebanese in homes or secluded places. Your individual effort counts!
Lord have mercy! This is not good at all. I wonder what protection is being given to health workers….
Sad development. This virus is really contagious. I hope our Health workers that have tested positive didn’t transmit Covid 19 to their families.
DRC today had 18 people that tested positive for Covid 19. Considering that this disease is highly contagious, we have to be very strick on the way Zambians and Congolese interact on the borders between Zambia and DRC. I think Bowman Lusambo can do a very good job there.
When we cloak at least a week without recording any new cases after testing hundreds and hundreds of people in that one week that’s when we can comfortably say we have conquered the virus. The battle is still fresh
Health workers are the ones that are mostly at risk. Around the world this disease is afflicting them. The need to give all the bonuses for every MP to every health care worker of Zambia. The real front line of defense and offense against this covid scourge. Prayers for our doctors nurses medical practitioners and other supporting personnel. No politicking here Zambian lives first.
Iwe Nzelu, Kabusha takolelwe bowa, the question is not for you, but for the minister, watesha ati mune?
Today I agree with the Ayatollah these Asian communities need to integrate with Zambians on all fronts. The new Africans are not like the old that use to just smile aimlessly. We are God’s children and everyone shall from now on be African when the step onto the continent. Leave your affiliations in Shanghai, Mecca and Mumbai. Everyone should be fighting this disease together.
Where are the donations going? Why are you keeping the donations? health are not protected Chilufya!!!! Now look at what is happening Chilufya!!!
Kalikeka, even if the question is for the minister, you have to provide sources. Days of hearsay should be long behind us. With info even I will accost the minister and his ministry. In fact if you give us info we shall call the ministry of health, seeking clarification. I like you are concerned with our medical personnel and Zambians at large. This is a fight we as a people of the nation and Africa should fight as one. In fact the whole planet. Kalikeka if you have sources I am manning up and apologizing forthwith.
Expand serosurveys side by side with nasal swab tests also to help estimate and determine the timing of infection,how widely the virus could have affected the overall population,to help also isolate those healthy workers who could be infected ,Isolation of silent spreaders who could be transmitting the virus unknowingly will be curtailed also including further helpful research in those recoveries
That is what i am being sensitized and so far Good works i stemming the virus by the Zambian Health Authorities by we need to increase the population of those tested and areas
With these five new cases involving the health workers, the likelihood of recording more cases is very high considering the fact that those health workers have homes and in those homes some are married which means husbands or wives might be infected too, including kids or whoever they came in contact with before they were tested. This is a sad development really. Guys let us be cautious.
#Stay home and stay safe.
#wear a face mask when in public places
Iwe Nzelu, of course you know that I can not expose my source on social media for known reasons. However, be assured that I have written to MOH to verify this. My source is in Eastern Province as a tip.
What Health workers? You be specific a Nurse, Doctor are Health workers …why is this man in the fore front of these announcements? Is there no Chief Medical Officer ….the Minister said they are investigating a suspicious death of a 52-year-old, who died shortly after being admitted to the UTH..Choma resident was asthmatic. Here is another referral patient moved to UTH unknowingly. You wonder what screening procedure is at these hospitals in the out side Lusaka and at UTH. …there must be a lot of exposure. In most Hospitals and clinics patients are been vetted so as they are sent to dedicated covid-19 wards.