In a bid to make a light moment for his music fans, Chanda Mbao has declared himself the president of an association known as the Yo Bally Association of Zambia (YBAZ for short, we are told). He made the announcement by way of releasing a surprise single a couple of weeks ago. The single was even launched on the website www.yobally.com in a bid to legitimize the association.
When asked about the meaning and mission of the association, Chanda Mbao noted that often young urban youths who speak a certain way in Zambia are stereotyped, and so his goal was to create positive connotations for young urban youths in Zambia. To that end, he published the Yo Bally Code of Conduct on the website which has gotten positive feedback. Chanda mentioned that he intends to get together with young Zambian men to engage in positive activities underneath the auspices of the association but for now he wishes to impart a set of values they should aspire to.
When asked about the song, Chanda narrated that his goal was to release something light-hearted during these tough times and bring a smile to the faces of young Zambians who follow his music. Ultimately, he said, he hopes to be a positive influence and hence his anti-drug references and his drafting of the Yo Bally Code of Conduct.
A very interesting roll-out, we must say!
Check out the song below:
Congratulations and very inspiring for registering that domain name ……
I think the domain name is cool and can have numerous spin offs
Anyone who thinks this is one of those jokes doesn’t know this can actually be monetized.