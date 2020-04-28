9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Feature Lifestyle

Chanda Mbao declares himself president of the 'yo ballys' and launches yobally.com

By staff
Feature Lifestyle Chanda Mbao declares himself president of the ‘yo ballys’ and launches yobally.com
staff

In a bid to make a light moment for his music fans, Chanda Mbao has declared himself the president of an association known as the Yo Bally Association of Zambia (YBAZ for short, we are told). He made the announcement by way of releasing a surprise single a couple of weeks ago. The single was even launched on the website www.yobally.com in a bid to legitimize the association.

When asked about the meaning and mission of the association, Chanda Mbao noted that often young urban youths who speak a certain way in Zambia are stereotyped, and so his goal was to create positive connotations for young urban youths in Zambia. To that end, he published the Yo Bally Code of Conduct on the website which has gotten positive feedback. Chanda mentioned that he intends to get together with young Zambian men to engage in positive activities underneath the auspices of the association but for now he wishes to impart a set of values they should aspire to.

When asked about the song, Chanda narrated that his goal was to release something light-hearted during these tough times and bring a smile to the faces of young Zambians who follow his music. Ultimately, he said, he hopes to be a positive influence and hence his anti-drug references and his drafting of the Yo Bally Code of Conduct.

A very interesting roll-out, we must say!

Check out the song below:

Previous articleBirthday Tribute Kenneth “Buchizya” Kaunda: The Unexpected One

6 COMMENTS

  4. Congratulations and very inspiring for registering that domain name ……

    I think the domain name is cool and can have numerous spin offs

  5. This guy is not the real KZ is just an impostor i don’t even know why KZ has allowed you to tarnish his name more on LT you pretend to be KZ you are not so everybody here on LT should not pay attention to this guy who call himself KZ because he is fake he is an impostor a criminal this is identity theft because i don’t think Kaizar Zulu has got time to always talk nonsense about people the whole day on LT.

    1
    1

