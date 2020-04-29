The Civil Society Constitution Agenda is appalled by the tribal remarks uttered by Christopher Yaluma, the Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry under President Edgar Lungu’s PF regime.

CiSCA Chairperson Bishop John Mambo Minister Yaluma, like other Government and PF Party officials including Nkandu Luo, Chanda Nyela, Bizwell Mutale and Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba among others, shamelessly propagated tribal hate against some regions of the country as a way of mobilizing political support in Malole, Northern Province of Zambia.

Bishop Mambo said this is unfortunate, regrettable and unacceptable for a country like ours whose peaceful existence depends on embracing unity in diversity.

He said it is regrettable that although the Republican President has repeatedly expressed his administration’s dislike for tribalism, the ugly head of tribalism continues to show up in public discourse from the rank and file of the PF.

“Ironically, all the PF government and party officials who have openly championed tribalism have not been publicly censured by the party or relieved of their duties by the Republican President. To date, Nkandu Luo and Christopher Yaluma continue to serve under President Lungu as full cabinet ministers”, he said.

“if this is not hypocrisy on the party of the President in as far as fighting tribalism is concerned, then what is it? As CiSCA, we hold the view that tribalism is encouraged and promoted as an official policy for political mobilization under this regime. We believe that it is for this reason that we now see even traditional leaders from the same region openly promoting tribalism in the name of speaking to their subjects. This is unacceptable”, Bishop Mambo added.

He said tribalism is not only archaic and uncivilized, it is also unconstitutional and a precursor to civil instability.

Bishop Mambo said tribalism is retrogressive and does not have a place in a democratic dispensation that Zambia is.

He said Tribalism is a form of discrimination and its manifestation as a means for political mobilization contravenes the national value and principle of non-discrimination as provided in Article 8(d) of the Zambian Constitution. Article 43(d) places the responsibility on every citizen to foster national unity and live in harmony with others while Articles 60 (2) (b)(c) requires that political parties have a national character and promote national unity.

Bishop Mambo has since called on all Zambians to see divisive politicians championing tribalism for who they are; a danger to themselves and society as they are desperate and morally bankrupt.

He said as Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Yaluma should have been engaging small enterprises in rural areas, giving them hope and solutions amidst the ravaging effects of Covid 19 on the income security of lower income groups.

Bishop Mambo added that Zambians across the political and ethnic divide must stand up, reject and call out politicians who thrive on tribal propaganda as a means of canvasing votes.

He said Zambians must demand that the Republican President must raise to the occasion and show resolute leadership by reliving any minister who engages in tribal talk.

Bishop Mambo said anything short of this, Zambians must ignore President Lungu’s rhetoric on tribalism and treat is as cheap talk. We can’t have a leader who condemns tribalism in his speeches and fails to take action when it shows its ugly head in public.

