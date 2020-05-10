9.5 C
Today’s Message: Who Told You That?

By Chief Editor
Today's Message: Who Told You That?
Today’s Scripture

“…But I am afraidthat just as Eve was deceived by the serpent’s cunning, your minds may somehow be led astray from your sincere and pure devotion to Christ…”
(2 Corinthians 11:3, NIV)

Who Told You That?

In the Garden of Eden, Adam and Eve were living confident and secure with God. They knew they had His blessing and favor. But one day the enemy deceived them into eating the forbidden fruit, and immediately they were afraid. They ran and hid. When God called out to Adam, “Where are you?” Adam said, “We’re hiding because we’re naked.” God asked, “Who told you that you were naked?”

God is asking us today, “Who told you that you’re not good enough? That you’re just average? That you can’t accomplish your dreams?” Those negative thoughts didn’t come from our God. Those lies open the door to fear, insecurity, and shame. They focus on what we’re not, on the mistakes we’ve made, on what other people have said about us. Don’t let the enemy deceive you. You are a child of the Most High God. You are not average or mediocre; you are royalty. Keep your crown on.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that You have given me a crown of glory and honor and even the enemy does not have the power to take it from me. Thank You that I am covered by Your grace and made in Your image. I declare my confidence is in You. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

  2. Amen, oh jehovah the most high wash the blood of jesus all over our party and country. I pray that you help to remove and exorcise the demons in those people in diaspora who continue to hate their birth country. Amen

