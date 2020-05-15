Kabwe Warriors striker Jimmy Ndhlovu is hoping this seasons golden boot race will be decided on the pitch once the Coronavirus pandemic blows over.

Ndhlovu is fifth on the charts with ten goals, five behind Lusaka Dynamos striker Baba Basile from 25 games played and another nine fixture left to play since March 8 when the league last saw any action before it was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

His previous shot at the accolade was when he was at Power Dynamos five years ago when he lost out to Jackson Mwanza of Zesco United.

“Even in 2014 it was closer than this, Jackson Mwanza beat me by a goal, I had 14 and he had 15 goals,” Ndhlovu told LT Sports.

“But I didn’t play the last three games of that season because I had to rush to Lusaka to take care of my sick dad.

“I won’t stop pushing until I get that top scorer award.

“This time around we are about six fighting for that which is better because anyone can take it.

“I am five goals short which I can score in two games so I am still hunting for it.”

Behind Basile is James Chamanga of Red Arrows on 14 goals, Zesco’s Jesse Were has 12, while Idris Mbombo of Nkana and Rodgers Kola from Zanaco are tied on 11 goals.

Forest Rangers striker Zikiru Adams is tied on 10 goals with Ndhlovu.

“The tighter the better and it makes each one of us work harder, after every game I even have to ask if James, Baba or Mbombo have scored,” Ndhlovu said.

