Kitwe United Impasse Worries Veteran Ref Kasusu

By sports
Retired iconic Kitwe referee Francis Kasusu is pledging to engage Kitwe City Council over the impasse surrounding funding to Kitwe United.

Council has halted funding to Chingalika after the club was registered as a private entity arguing that Local Government regulations prohibits councils from funding private firms.

This development has led to Kitwe failing to pay players monthly wages and winning bonuses.

In an interview in Kitwe, Kasusu said dialogue will be key in resolving the impasse.

“You young ones in leadership you are just coming into positions for selfish reasons. We don’t want politics in football,” Kasusu said.

“I will see the Town Clerk and the Mayor. They shouldn’t destroy Kitwe United. They should sit down and ensure that Kitwe United is sustained,” said the free man of the city of Kitwe

“I am warning them that it will be sad to destroy Kitwe United. Where will the people from location watch football if Kitwe is not playing,” Kasusu added.

The Buchi Boys are fourth on the FAZ National Division League with 45 points from 22 matches played.

As at week 24, Kitwe, who have two un-played games, are two points behind leaders Prison Leopards.

Kitwe were demoted from the Super Division last year during the transitional season.

