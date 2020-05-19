Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Godfridah Sumaili says a self-regulation framework submitted by churches and religious organizations has been completed.

Reverend Sumaili says the self -regulation framework which is aimed at ensuring churches adhere to legal, ethical and other standards will soon be launched.

The Minister says the framework will help to address the issues of fake pastors who pretend to be servants of God, yet their activities are contrary.

Reverend Sumaili told ZNBC News in Lusaka that Government will not tolerate people that pretend to be servants of God and mislead citizens with false biblical teachings.

Government through the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs was consulting the Church and religious community leaders on a Framework in which they can operate devoid of breaching the ethics and standards.

[Read 114 times, 114 reads today]