9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
type here...
Feature Lifestyle

Self-Regulation Framework aimed at Dealing with Fake Pastors Completed

By Chief Editor
36 views
4
Feature Lifestyle Self-Regulation Framework aimed at Dealing with Fake Pastors Completed
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Godfridah Sumaili says a self-regulation framework submitted by churches and religious organizations has been completed.

Reverend Sumaili says the self -regulation framework which is aimed at ensuring churches adhere to legal, ethical and other standards will soon be launched.

The Minister says the framework will help to address the issues of fake pastors who pretend to be servants of God, yet their activities are contrary.

Reverend Sumaili told ZNBC News in Lusaka that Government will not tolerate people that pretend to be servants of God and mislead citizens with false biblical teachings.

Government through the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs was consulting the Church and religious community leaders on a Framework in which they can operate devoid of breaching the ethics and standards.

[Read 114 times, 114 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleCovid-19 Has Threatened Sustainable Agenda On Education
Next articleGovernment’s Procurement System is Flawed, Zambians shouldn’t be entitled to only 20% of Road Contracts

4 COMMENTS

  1. Thete you go minister again with another contravercial undertaking. I can see your desperation to impress. Bottom line is religion is based on faith and faith is a personal choice. The critical question therefore is,: can you genuinely regulate faith and from whose perspective? It will be interesting to see how this process will pan out

    1

  2. What about tuntemba Pentecostal bishops? And those papas who preach in buses at intercity where do they take that cashing they correct from unsuspecting passengers? And the same papas why do they get offend if you don’t notice their presence in the bus, they will automatically direct the sermon at you make you the subject of their sermon.

    1

  3. This is meant to regulate Pentecostals, they’re the religious lunatics. Most of them ordain themselves. But why should the State be involved in such an undertaking? Use the existing Law to lockup rogue pastors, end of story

  4. How is that going to be done? The Word of God say, the time is coming when people won’t listen to good teaching, instead, they will look for teachers who will please them by telling them only what they are itching to hear. They will turn from the truth and eagerly listen to senseless stories. So, what will be the code for pastors? And what does the Word of God say about such false pastors?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 1

Government’s Procurement System is Flawed, Zambians shouldn’t be entitled to only 20% of Road Contracts

Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu has said that Zambia’s procurement system is flawed and needs to be overhauled. ...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Self-Regulation Framework aimed at Dealing with Fake Pastors Completed

Chief Editor - 4
Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Godfridah Sumaili says a self-regulation framework submitted by churches and religious organizations has been completed. Reverend Sumaili says...
Read more
Columns

Covid-19 Has Threatened Sustainable Agenda On Education

Chief Editor - 0
The Zambia National Education Coalition ( ZANEC ) says the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic has threatened Sustainable development Agenda, including Sustainable...
Read more
Headlines

Electoral Commission of Zambia has no legal mandate to postpone 2021, General Elections

Chief Editor - 3
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has said that it has no legal mandate to postpone 2021, General Elections. ECZ Public Relations...
Read more
General News

The Government Will Build Barracks for Zambia Army Officers Across the Country-President Lungu

Chief Editor - 22
President Edgar Lungu has said the government will build barracks for Zambia Army Officers across the country because, despite the important role that military...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Today’s Message: Sealed Lips

Feature Lifestyle editor - 3
Today’s Scripture “...Whoever wants to embrace life and see the day fill up with good, here’s what you do: Say nothing evil or hurtful...” (1 Peter...
Read more

Upclose with Rapper Slick One

Feature Lifestyle staff - 2
Hailing from the heart of Lusaka, Zambia is a Hip-hop artist who goes by the name “Slick-One”. Born “Chungu Katontoka” on the 1st of...
Read more

Mosi day of thunder 2020 cancelled – relaunches as a one-off collaboration edition

Feature Lifestyle staff - 0
Zambian Breweries has with deep regret and sadness announced the cancellation of this year’s 5th Edition of the beloved Mosi Day of Thunder Music...
Read more

Today’s Message: Who Told You That?

Feature Lifestyle Chief Editor - 4
Today’s Scripture “...But I am afraidthat just as Eve was deceived by the serpent’s cunning, your minds may somehow be led astray from your sincere...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 114 times, 114 reads today]

Related Posts: