Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Godfridah Sumaili says a self-regulation framework submitted by churches and religious organizations has been completed.
Reverend Sumaili says the self -regulation framework which is aimed at ensuring churches adhere to legal, ethical and other standards will soon be launched.
The Minister says the framework will help to address the issues of fake pastors who pretend to be servants of God, yet their activities are contrary.
Reverend Sumaili told ZNBC News in Lusaka that Government will not tolerate people that pretend to be servants of God and mislead citizens with false biblical teachings.
Government through the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs was consulting the Church and religious community leaders on a Framework in which they can operate devoid of breaching the ethics and standards.
Thete you go minister again with another contravercial undertaking. I can see your desperation to impress. Bottom line is religion is based on faith and faith is a personal choice. The critical question therefore is,: can you genuinely regulate faith and from whose perspective? It will be interesting to see how this process will pan out
What about tuntemba Pentecostal bishops? And those papas who preach in buses at intercity where do they take that cashing they correct from unsuspecting passengers? And the same papas why do they get offend if you don’t notice their presence in the bus, they will automatically direct the sermon at you make you the subject of their sermon.
This is meant to regulate Pentecostals, they’re the religious lunatics. Most of them ordain themselves. But why should the State be involved in such an undertaking? Use the existing Law to lockup rogue pastors, end of story
How is that going to be done? The Word of God say, the time is coming when people won’t listen to good teaching, instead, they will look for teachers who will please them by telling them only what they are itching to hear. They will turn from the truth and eagerly listen to senseless stories. So, what will be the code for pastors? And what does the Word of God say about such false pastors?